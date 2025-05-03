First look at artworks commissioned by King Charles to mark coronation
The collection captures key moments from the historic weekend
A series of artworks commissioned by King Charles to commemorate his coronation weekend have been unveiled, offering a unique perspective on the historic event ahead of the release of official portraits.
The collection, created by five artists, captures key moments ranging from the grandeur of the Gold State Coach procession to the intimate atmosphere within Westminster Abbey.
Four of the commissioned artists are alumni of the King's Royal Drawing School. Fraser Scarfe documented the scenes outside Buckingham Palace, while Gideon Summerfield focused on the crowds gathered in Trafalgar Square.
Inside Westminster Abbey, Phoebe Stannard captured the solemnity of the coronation ceremony itself.
Shana Lohrey, an artist and illustrator, was present at Windsor Castle to record the vibrant atmosphere of the coronation concert.
The collection also includes monochrome images, providing a contrasting perspective on the weekend's events.
Eileen Hogan, an Emeritus Professor at the University of the Arts London and a Royal Drawing School trustee, was commissioned to paint the coronation service – the first woman to be given the role.
Ms Hogan said: “When I was appointed to paint the coronation from Westminster Abbey, I was very aware that I was the first woman to be appointed in this historical role, and then I thought ‘What details could a painting bring that modern-day TV cameras could not?’
“The more I thought about it, my conclusion was that the stillness of a painting really isolates and intensifies significant moments, and emphasises meaning; whether that be ritualistic, spiritual, or simply extremely human.”
The coronation was held on May 6, 2023.
Charles saw the finished pieces, now part of the Royal Collection, in September 2024 during a presentation at his Clarence House home.
Mr Scarfe, who is the Royal Drawing School’s head of education delivery, was commissioned by Charles to capture images from his recent state visit to Italy and became the first official tour artist to create images digitally alongside traditional methods.
He said: “There were so many incredible moments during the day.
“For me, the real standout moment was the moment when Their Majesties went out onto the balcony and the crowds were able to come and stand in front of Buckingham Palace and celebrate the coronation.
“And it was that moment that I thought really stood out to me; the joy of the people; the mass of people waving flags; and coming through to cheer and celebrate was such a special moment, and that’s really the moment I felt I should focus my largest work on.”
