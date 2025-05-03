First look at artworks commissioned by King Charles to mark coronation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A series of artworks commissioned by King Charles to commemorate his coronation weekend have been unveiled, offering a unique perspective on the historic event ahead of the release of official portraits.

The collection, created by five artists, captures key moments ranging from the grandeur of the Gold State Coach procession to the intimate atmosphere within Westminster Abbey.

Four of the commissioned artists are alumni of the King's Royal Drawing School. Fraser Scarfe documented the scenes outside Buckingham Palace, while Gideon Summerfield focused on the crowds gathered in Trafalgar Square.

Inside Westminster Abbey, Phoebe Stannard captured the solemnity of the coronation ceremony itself.

Shana Lohrey, an artist and illustrator, was present at Windsor Castle to record the vibrant atmosphere of the coronation concert.

The collection also includes monochrome images, providing a contrasting perspective on the weekend's events.

open image in gallery 'Saluting the crowds', acrylic and oil on 24 wooden panels, by Fraser Scarfe from The Royal Drawing School ( (c) His Majesty King Charles III 2025/The Royal Drawing School/PA Wire )

Eileen Hogan, an Emeritus Professor at the University of the Arts London and a Royal Drawing School trustee, was commissioned to paint the coronation service – the first woman to be given the role.

Ms Hogan said: “When I was appointed to paint the coronation from Westminster Abbey, I was very aware that I was the first woman to be appointed in this historical role, and then I thought ‘What details could a painting bring that modern-day TV cameras could not?’

“The more I thought about it, my conclusion was that the stillness of a painting really isolates and intensifies significant moments, and emphasises meaning; whether that be ritualistic, spiritual, or simply extremely human.”

open image in gallery 'The Coronation Concert', watercolour on paper, by Shana Lohrey from The Royal Drawing School ( (c) His Majesty King Charles III 2025/The Royal Drawing School/PA Wire )

The coronation was held on May 6, 2023.

Charles saw the finished pieces, now part of the Royal Collection, in September 2024 during a presentation at his Clarence House home.

Mr Scarfe, who is the Royal Drawing School’s head of education delivery, was commissioned by Charles to capture images from his recent state visit to Italy and became the first official tour artist to create images digitally alongside traditional methods.

open image in gallery 'The Investiture', one of 17 paintings in oil and wax on paper, by Eileen Hogan, an Emeritus Professor at the University of the Arts London and a Trustee of the Royal Drawing School ( (c) His Majesty King Charles III 2025/Richard Ivey/PA Wire )

He said: “There were so many incredible moments during the day.

“For me, the real standout moment was the moment when Their Majesties went out onto the balcony and the crowds were able to come and stand in front of Buckingham Palace and celebrate the coronation.

“And it was that moment that I thought really stood out to me; the joy of the people; the mass of people waving flags; and coming through to cheer and celebrate was such a special moment, and that’s really the moment I felt I should focus my largest work on.”