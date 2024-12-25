Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

King Charles has paid tribute to the “selfless doctors and nurses” who provided “care and comfort” while he and the Princess of Wales underwent cancer treatment this year.

In his annual Christmas Day speech, he offered his “heartfelt thanks” for those who had supported him and his family, as well as expressing gratitude to members of the public for their “kind words of sympathy and encouragement”.

The candid words of praise are in keeping with Charles’ open approach to his illness which saw him publicise his diagnosis in February, in the hope some good would come from his situation. The type of cancer has not been disclosed in a bid to reach the widest number of people.

His daughter-in-law Kate also revealed she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy in March, shortly after she stayed in the same hospital as the king to undergo abdominal surgery in January.

open image in gallery King Charles with Prince William, Kate and their children at Sandringham ( REUTERS )

In his speech, which was recorded in Fitzrovia Chapel, a former London hospital chapel, Charles, 76, also spoke of his “deep sense of pride” at how communities responded to the riots following the fatal Southport stabbings of three young girls, by repairing “not just buildings, but relationships”.

It comes after the royal family displayed a united front in their annual festive walkabout at the Sandringham estate, which saw them greet well-wishers and share Christmas greetings with fans who had camped overnight.

Prince William and Kate’s three children; Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, quickly stole the show, holding hands with their parents and grinning at the crowds.

The three youngsters were all dressed in matching navy coats, with cheery Charlotte sporting a dark green bow in her hair. Kate was also colour co-ordinated with her children, wearing a green coat and hat for the occasion.

open image in gallery Kate receiving flowers from well-wishers outside St Mary Magdalene ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

Also joining them was Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who attended the service after she changed her travel plans due to medical advice during her pregnancy.

A notable absence however was Beatrice’s father, the Prince Andrew, who has been dogged by links to an alleged Chinese spy and has decided against attending the family event to prevent bringing further embarrassment.

Andrew, 64, had joined the family at church for the last two years in a comeback to public appearances following his fall from grace in 2019 due to his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

However his association to Yang Tengboo, a businessman banned from the UK due to national security reasons, has led him to decide spend Christmas Day with his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York this year at their home in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire.

Within his speech, Charles also made reference to “devastating effects of conflict” which posed ongoing daily threats to people living in the Middle East, central Europe and Africa. He also paid tribute to the sacrifices made by Second World War servicemen and women, as the royals marked the 80th D-Day anniversary in June.

open image in gallery Charles offered his ‘heartfelt thanks’ for all the well wishes and support with his cancer diagnosis ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

Also referenced was his visit to a Commonwealth summit in Samoa in October as he suggested the institution’s strength lay in its “diversity of culture, ethnicity and faith” and how its member states listened to each other – something that allowed people to “learn to respect our differences” and “defeat prejudice”.

Highlights of the royal year were shown from the King being hugged by a group of New Zealand female rugby players, the Princess Royal at an event, scenes from Kate’s annual carol concert and crowds outside Sydney Opera House meeting the King and Queen during their visit to Australia earlier this year.

As images were broadcast of the King meeting fellow cancer patients, he said: “All of us go through some form of suffering at some stage in our life, be it mental or physical. The degree to which we help one another – and draw support from each other, be we people of faith or of none – is a measure of our civilisation as nations.”

It is understood the King’s doctors are very pleased with his progress and his ongoing treatment falls at the lower end of the scale in terms of its impact on his ability to work, and the first half of 2025 has a full programme of engagements.

open image in gallery Kate has also returned to public duties after completing preventative chemotherapy ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

Kate is on the road to recovery after completing chemotherapy treatment in the summer and is making a gradual return to public duties, saying her focus is staying cancer free.

Referencing the riots which broke out across the country after the tragedy in Southport, which saw mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers targeted, he said the country had responded by “deciding how to act for the good of all.”

At the time, Charles was briefed daily about the situation and was engaging privately in the issues generated by the outbreak of violence across the country.

Footage was shown of people sweeping the streets and collecting bricks in a clear-up operation.

The broadcast, produced this year by Sky News, ended with the choir Inner Voices singing the carol Once In Royal David’s City.