In the year he received his cancer diagnosis, the King has chosen to deliver his traditional Christmas message from a former hospital chapel, marking a major break from tradition.

For the first time in 14 years, the annual address to the nation has not been filmed in a royal estate. Instead, Charles has chosen Fitzrovia Chapel - a former hospital chapel -to film his speech.

Though what Charles says in his speech will remain a secret, the location suggests themes of health of healthcare may be included, with the location reflecting his own struggles with his health this year.

It has been a particularly difficult year for the royal family, as both the King and the Princess of Wales received cancer diagnoses at the start of 2024.

open image in gallery ( Colin / Wikimedia Commons )

Kate has been largely removed from the public eye since January, though she announced in a heartfelt video in September that she had completed her treatment.

Meanwhile, the King is still undergoing treatment for the undisclosed form of cancer, and is thought to be continuing it into the new year.

A royal source told The Telegraph that he chose to film in the chapel rather than Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle because he wanted to “reach out into communities rather than bringing them into him”.

It is said he was “absolutely enchanted” by the size and “astonishing beauty” of the chapel, which sits at the heart of the former Middlesex Hospital tucked away in London’s West End in Pearson Square.

Featuring a golden mosaic ceiling, the ornately decorated building was built in the courtyard of what was the hospital and was retained when the hospital was demolished.

open image in gallery 2024 is the third annual address Charles has delivered since he took the throne ( ITN )

It’s first service was held on Christmas Day in 1891 but it is no longer used regularly for services. It was renovated and reopened in 2016 and is mostly used for community events and exhibitions.

Recorded earlier this month, the it is the third annual address Charles has delivered since he took the throne. Last year, his speech focused reflected his personal interests including environmental issues.

The traditional Christmas date speech dates back to 1932 when George V addressed the nation, with Queen Elizabeth II delivering the first televised speech in 1957.

The last time it was not filmed at a royal residence was in 2010, when the late Queen spoke at Hampton Court Palace.