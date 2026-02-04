King Charles’ former Audi to go under the hammer — boasting unique feature
Auctioneers say the vehicle had long been a favoured choice of King Charles
An Audi A6 Allroad, previously used by King Charles and Queen Camilla, is heading to auction. Originally owned by the then-Prince of Wales, it was in royal service between January 2015 and October 2016, according to Iconic Auctioneers.
Equipped with a 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine and Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive system, the car has covered 115,000 miles and boasts a near-full service history.
The Allroad is finished in an exclusive shade of green paint, made specifically for the Royal Household.
Its interior features walnut wood trim on the steering wheel and gear selector, plus soft-close doors, double-glazed windows, heated front and rear seats, and a Bose premium sound system.
According to Iconic Auctioneers, the Audi A6 Allroad had long been a favoured choice of His Majesty King Charles III and was photographed on several occasions.
These events included arriving at Kensington Palace on 3 May 2015 with the then-Duchess of Cornwall in the passenger seat, and attending a charity polo match at Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire on 14 June 2015.
After the vehicle left royal service, the Audi has been in the care of a single long-term custodian before passing to the current vendor.
Iconic Auctioneers notes that the Audi has two previous keepers on the V5. However, while service records from its Royal Household period are not available, the car comes with a complete paper service history from late 2016 onwards, original Audi bookpack and detailed invoices.
Rob Hubbard, managing director and principal auctioneer at Iconic Auctioneers, said: “Opportunities to acquire a car used personally by His Majesty King Charles III are rare, particularly one offered with this level of documentation, care and discretion.
“This Audi A6 Allroad reflects how Iconic Auctioneers handles significant cars at every level of the market, from globally important classics to modern vehicles with remarkable stories. It is a fascinating and usable piece of royal history.”
The auction for this piece of royal motoring history will take place on 21 February at Iconic Auctioneers’ Collectors’ Car Sale at Race Retro, with the car estimated to fetch between £20,000 and £30,000.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks