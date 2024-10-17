Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The Independent’s award-winning veteran war correspondent Kim Sengupta has posthumously received the prestigious Edgar Wallace Award for excellence in writing and journalism.

Mr Sengupta, who died in July at the age of 68, covered most of the main battlefronts over a career that spanned more than 40 years. He worked at the Daily Mail and Today before joining The Independent 27 years ago, becoming defence and diplomatic editor, and world affairs editor.

Other war correspondents from across the UK paid lavish tributes to his dedication, bravery and sense of humour following his death, as they remembered anecdotes from their times working with him in numerous countries, from Afghanistan to Somalia, and from the Balkans to Gaza.

Kim Sengupta was named journalist of the year at the Asian Media Awards in 2016 ( Clive Lawrence )

Foreign secretary David Lammy remembered him as “brilliant and courageous”.

The honour was among this year’s awards announced by the London Press Club.

Geordie Greig, editor-in-chief of The Independent, paid tribute to Mr Sengupta in front of the hushed hall.

He spoke of his fearlessness while reporting and his determination to be where the story was, no matter the danger.

When Mr Sengupta died, Mr Greig said the outpouring of sorrow was immense, adding: “Military chiefs and admirals sent their respects, the foreign secretary sent their respects, journalists from across the globe sent their respects.”

Mr Greig said when he first met Mr Sengupta in the 1980s he knew he was destined for great things.

Mr Sengupta pictured in Baghdad in 2005 ( Supplied )

Chris Stevenson, The Independent’s international editor, wrote in a tribute for the awards brochure: “Whether speaking to rebels or diplomats, injured citizens or prisoners, spies or soldiers, Kim would always capture the humanity at the root of every situation, and explain it to readers with a flourish.

“His sharp analysis was respected across the political, military and intelligence worlds, but also every reader who needed the complicated world we live in explained with clarity and a sense of purpose.

“His easy manner when on the frontline also made him a favourite among other correspondents. Kim was always ready with a joke no matter how grim the situation, while being more than happy to offer up his wisdom to those just starting out, or anyone that needed help or a kind word.”

He added: “The outpouring of admiration and affection that followed Kim’s passing was enormous.

“From readers praising his work and bravery to frontline colleagues waxing lyrical about his ability to get himself into (and then out of if needed) every important destination or conversation.”

In 2022-2023 Day of the Jackal author Frederick Forsyth won the Edgar Wallace Award.