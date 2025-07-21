Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tributes after world’s longest-serving KFC worker dies in UK town

Pauline Richards rose from cleaner to team leader and manager at the fast-food chain

Rod Minchin
Monday 21 July 2025 09:48 EDT
The world’s longest-serving KFC employee has died after working for the company for nearly 50 years.

Tributes have been paid to Pauline Richards, known by many as Miss KFC, who first started working in the fried chicken chain’s outlet in Taunton, Somerset, in 1978.

She began her career as a cleaner but went on to take on almost every role in the store, including team leader and manager.

Taunton Town Council described Mrs Richards as one of the town’s “most loved residents” and said she would be missed.

“All of us at Taunton Town Council are saddened to learn of the passing of one of Taunton’s most loved residents, Pauline Richards, aka Miss KFC, the world’s longest-serving member of KFC staff and a friendly, well-known face in our town,” the council said.

“She was an excited and incredibly deserving recipient of one of our civic awards back in March this year.

“Our thoughts are with her family and all of those who knew and loved her.”

A KFC spokeswoman added: “We’re deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Pauline Richards.

“We are supporting Pauline’s family, who have asked for their privacy to be respected during this difficult time.”

