William praises ‘incredible’ Kevin Sinfield as he nears finish of ultramarathons

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales has sent his “huge congratulations” to Kevin Sinfield and told him to look after his knees as he nears his bid to complete seven ultramarathons in seven days to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND).

In a personal message posted on social media, William described the former rugby league star’s mammoth charity run as “incredible”.

He praised his commitment to his late friend Rob Burrow and everyone affected by MND as “truly inspiring”.

Sinfield embarked on the 7 in 7: Together challenge on Monday, his sixth annual event to support the MND community after his Leeds Rhinos team-mate Burrow was diagnosed with the incurable and life-limiting disease in 2019.

He has already raised more than £10 million towards research into the disease and support for families affected by it – and also passed his target of raising £777,777 for MND charities with this week’s multiple marathons.

The 7 in 7 challenges derive their name from Burrow’s old shirt number,

Sinfield is set to finish on December 7 at the Rhinos’ AMT Headingley Stadium and combining with the Leeds Santa Dash.

William wrote: “Kevin, huge congratulations on nearing the finish of your incredible 7 in 7 challenge!

“Your commitment to Rob and everyone affected by MND is truly inspiring.

“Thank you for shining a light on the need for research and support, and for the hope and example you bring. Look after those knees! W.”

William made both Sinfield and Burrow Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBEs) at the Rhinos’ Headingley Stadium in January 2024.

Burrow died five months later, at the age of 41, following a four-and-a-half-year battle with MND during which he devoted himself to raising awareness and money for treatment and research.

The prince promised to return to open the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease, and did so last month, joining Sinfield and Burrow’s three children – Macy, Maya and Jackson – and his widow Lindsey.

Sinfield, currently a coach with the England rugby union team, famously carried Burrow over the finish line at the Leeds Marathon in 2023.