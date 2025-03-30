Station house fire that killed three not believed to be criminal, say police

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fire at a historic former station house that killed three people, including a four-year-old girl, is not believed to have been caused by a criminal act, police have said, as a man who was arrested was released without charge.

Emergency services were called at around 10.30pm on Friday to reports of a large blaze at a property in Beswick Close, off Station Road, in Rushton, near Kettering, Northamptonshire.

The other victims are believed to be a 30-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, although formal identification has yet to take place because of the complexities of the scene, Northamptonshire Police said on Sunday.

A 54-year-old man from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday but was released on Sunday evening and will face no further action, the force added.

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said in a statement: “It is only right that an incident such as this is treated with the utmost seriousness, to make sure we have done all we can to understand what has happened for the sake of those who have died and their loved ones.

“In some cases, this requires arrests to be made in order to best secure potential evidence.

“Our team has been working at pace on this investigation and after rigorous examination of the available information, we do not believe there is any evidence of criminal wrongdoing at this point.

“As a result the arrested man has been released without charge and will now be supported by specialist officers as he continues to assist the investigation team.

“The families involved have been kept updated on this development and I would repeat our request for their privacy to be respected at this incredibly distressing time.”

After the fire, one person was taken to hospital by the East Midlands Ambulance Service and three officers were assessed because of smoke inhalation, the force said.

Specialist fire investigators and dogs have been deployed to support the probe into the cause of the blaze, according to the force.

Images from the site show a large hole burned through the roof of the building, which is a 19th century former station master’s house at the now-closed Glendon and Rushton railway station.

It is a Grade II-listed building, according to the Historic England website, and is believed to now be a residential property.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident reference 25000180391.