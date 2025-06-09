Children in tears over school prom ban for lack of attendance and homework

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A school has been accused of unfairly banning children from their prom in a “carrot and stick” approach over class attendance that has reportedly left dozens unable to go.

Kepier Academy in Houghton-le-Spring, near Sunderland, told students last year that if they failed to hit attendance targets for each term they would not be eligible for the leavers’ party in June.

The criteria was 96 per cent attendance from September to January, 97 per cent from February to mid-March and 100 per cent from mid-March to April. It also included requirements on behaviour and homework.

The school, run by the Eden Learning Trust, is the latest to stop pupils attending proms due to absence from school, with leaders across the country attempting to tackle the issue.

Latest figures show there was a 7.1 per cent absence rate across schools in England in 2023/24 - much higher than the pre-pandemic rate of 4.7 per cent in 2018/19.

And despite support for Kepier Academy’s approach by the Association of School and College Leaders, some parents have reacted with anger. The BBC report at least 30 teenagers have been told they cannot attend the prom on 26 June.

open image in gallery Some pupils at Kepier Academy have not been invited to the school prom because of attendance, behaviour or homework ( Google Maps )

Some have even attempted to set up an alternative event to allow the children to celebrate the end-of-school moment - but a lack of interest has seen the idea dropped.

One mother told The Independent her son was ruled out from the prom earlier in the school year because of the “really strict” criteria.

She said: “Sometime poor attendance can’t be helped. In my son’s case he’s actually under a consultant at the hospital and was undergoing tests and missing school due to sickness.

“Once he was punished [told he cannot go to the prom] for that his behaviour just became worse as he thought there was no point.”

Another mother told the BBC that her daughter had been banned from going because she had difficulty keeping up with homework after struggling with mental health.

She said: "My daughter came home from school crying her eyes out feeling she wasn't worthy. It broke her heart.”

Another parent said: “I think it's disgraceful with... children who want to go to prom and can't.”

The measure to improve school attendance has been used by schools across the country for years.

Earlier this month, education secretary Bridget Phillipson called on headteachers to take responsibility on improving school attendance.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “We support school leaders in the actions they take to promote good attendance.

“There is strong and consistent evidence that poor attendance leads to lost learning and has a clear negative impact on academic achievement and long-term outcomes.

“Schools are required to promote regular attendance through accountability measures and statutory duties, and they work incredibly hard to do so. We would like to see more support from the government through the provision of more attendance officers to work with families to remove barriers to regular attendance.”

Eden Learning Trust has been contacted for comment.