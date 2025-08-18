Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lioness with shell shock ‘thriving’ a year after rescue from Ukraine

Three-year-old Yuna was brought to a sanctuary in Kent.

George Lithgow
Monday 18 August 2025 10:21 EDT
Yuna the lioness a year on from her arrival at The Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Yuna the lioness a year on from her arrival at The Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

A lioness rescued from Ukraine is “thriving” a year after she was welcomed to her UK home.

Three-year-old Yuna was rescued after living in a three by four-metre enclosure with a bare concrete floor. When evacuated she could not stand because of severe concussion caused by shell shock.

Her story became the catalyst for the Big Cats in Crisis campaign, which eventually saw four more lions brought to Kent from Ukraine. A fundraising campaign collected £500,000 to build a centre for the big cats.

A year on, Yuna is thriving.

The Big Cat Sanctuary’s managing director and wildlife expert Cam Whitnall said: “Yuna is a different animal from the one we met a year ago.

“The change in her has been incredible to witness. She’s full of personality, loves exploring her new surroundings, and is finally living the life a lion should.”

The lioness has even struck up a romance with fellow rescue lion Rori, who lives in an enclosure next to hers.

“She’s not just a rescue, she’s a testament to resilience and the symbol of hope that inspired the rescue of Rori, Amani, Lira and Vanda,” Mr Whitnall added.

