Sanctuary confirms snow leopard’s fourth pregnancy

An animal sanctuary has confirmed that one of its snow leopards is pregnant after the endangered big cat underwent an ultrasound scan.

The Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent says it is “thrilled” that Laila is pregnant for the fourth time.

The centre was able to confirm the pregnancy after primary trainer Simon Jackaman built up the animal’s trust for it to participate in the ultrasound sessions carried out by the sanctuary’s veterinarian Valerie Freeman.

A spokeswoman said: “This remarkable co-operation overcomes the natural shyness and elusiveness of snow leopards, allowing the keeping team to proactively prepare for the safe and successful arrival of Laila’s cub(s).

“This is only the second time a snow leopard pregnancy has been confirmed via ultrasound at The Big Cat Sanctuary, highlighting the innovative approach to their care.”

Mr Jackaman said: “Laila continues to amaze us with her calm nature and willingness to engage in this process.

“It’s a testament to the relationship we’ve built over the years. We are over the moon that the ultrasound has now confirmed that Laila will be expecting her fourth litter.”

Snow leopards are listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List, with an estimated 2,700 to 3,300 mature adults remaining in the wild.

They are predicted to lose 30% of their habitat because of climate change in the next 50 to 100 years and they also face threats from poaching and the illegal wildlife trade.

The Big Cat Sanctuary aims to help maintain a genetically healthy captive population through its breeding programme which has already seen Laila have previous litters.

The first litter in 2019 was of two males, Koshi and Khumbu, with another male cub, Shen, arriving in 2021 before she had twins in 2023 – Attan, a male, and Zaya, which was the first female snow leopard born at the centre.

The sanctuary’s staff are making preparations for the arrival of the next litter in May or June by “cub-proofing” the den.

The spokeswoman added: “Once the cub(s) are born, standard health checks will be carried out, and following their vaccinations at around 12 weeks, they will take their first exciting steps outside.

“This momentous occasion underscores The Big Cat Sanctuary’s unwavering commitment to snow leopard conservation and its aspiration to be a leading centre for breeding excellence.

“Laila’s fourth confirmed pregnancy is not only a triumph for the sanctuary but also a beacon of hope for one of the world’s most elusive and endangered big cat species.”