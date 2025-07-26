Nothing has been done to tackle violence against women – son of murdered artist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The son of an artist who was murdered in a random attack as she walked her dog has said “nothing has actually been done” to tackle violence against women.

Claire Knights, 54, from Upstreet near Canterbury, was walking back from a beach near Minnis Bay in Kent when she was ambushed, sexually assaulted, and beaten to death by a stranger on August 23 2023.

Harrison Lawrence Van-Pooss, 21, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25-and-a-half years in February – but on Friday, judges sitting at the Court of Appeal increased his minimum term to 31 years, having found his original sentence “unduly lenient”.

The court heard Van-Pooss had been dismissed from his job the day before Ms Knights’ murder for upskirting a woman at the pub where he worked, and is believed to have camped out overnight on the beach at Minnis Bay waiting for a lone woman to attack, The Times further reported.

Ms Knights’ son, Elliott Knights-Sloane, now 26, found his mother’s body hidden in a dyke two days after she was reported missing.

He told The Times: “No son should have to find their mum in such a situation.

“I felt crushed that her life was taken away in such horrific circumstances.

“She was an incredible mum, a role model for me. She was just coming back from the beach.”

Mr Knights-Sloane further told The Times he “really struggled” with the lack of public outcry surrounding his mother’s murder, adding: “Why aren’t people more incensed that someone can be walking their dog and that this can happen to them?”

Reflecting on how the issue of violence against women and girls appears to have dropped down the agenda, he said: “Nothing has actually been done to change anything.

“There’s nothing that makes any women safer, or solves anything, other than telling them, ‘You shouldn’t be out on your own. Don’t walk the dog. Look at what you’re wearing.'”

Also speaking to The Times, criminologist David Wilson warned that “overkill” – when an assailant uses disproportionate force to control and overpower a victim, potentially resulting in death – is on the rise.

“Now, it’s relatively common,” he said. “What has changed is the mainstreaming of misogyny.

“A lot of young men are influenced by incel culture, the toxic manosphere, the sense of entitlement that women should be available to them, that they should take what is naturally theirs — to overpower and have sex with them.”