Badenoch warns Tory MPs against ‘psychodrama’ after defections

Kemi Badenoch has warned Tory MPs against “psychodrama” and people “undermining the party from within” as she sought to draw a line under the aftermath of Robert Jenrick’s defection.

The Conservative leader said recent departures from the party were “not about policy differences or ideology, they are about character” in a letter to MPs on Monday.

It comes after she pre-emptively sacked her former shadow justice secretary last week, hours before he became the most high-profile Tory figure to switch allegiance to Reform UK.

His move was closely followed by Romford MP and ex-shadow foreign affairs minister Andrew Rosindell, who announced on Monday that he was also defecting to Nigel Farage’s party.

Mr Rosindell cited what he described as the Conservatives’ “failure” on the issue of “Chagossian self-determination” as his reason for leaving.

Writing to MPs, Mrs Badenoch said: “A party that is ruthlessly focused on being effective, holding the Government to account and creating a plan for the country cannot also spend its time on psychodrama and intrigue.

“That behaviour will not be tolerated.”

She added: “Some of our former colleagues opining on social media seem to have taken these defections as a signal the party is shifting (or should) ideologically away from the right.

“That is a serious misreading of the situation. These defections are not about policy differences or ideology, they are about character.”

The Opposition leader insisted the defections were a “minor setback, not a defining moment” and told colleagues “it is now time to move on”.

“Differences of opinion are part of a healthy party. But there is a clear line between disagreement and trying to damage the party from within,” she said.

Mrs Badenoch also sounded a note of caution about staffers, claiming “a small number of individuals” had been actively briefing “against the party” while presenting themselves as Conservative sources.

“I ask everyone to satisfy themselves that their staff are acting in line with our strategy and values. Undermining the party from within, whether by MPs or by staff, is unacceptable,” the party leader said.

Newark MP Mr Jenrick has said his former party “failed in government” and were “not sorry” for their record.

He has denied his move to Reform was based on personal ambition and insisted it was “uniting the right”.

Mr Farage said he was “delighted” to welcome Mr Rosindell, who became his party’s seventh MP on Monday, and claimed the centre-right of British politics is “coming together as one under the banner of Reform”.

He has suggested Reform will not accept any more defections after local elections on May 7.