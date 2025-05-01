Polls close in contests which could see Labour and Tories suffer losses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Polls have closed in a series of elections across England which could see Nigel Farage’s Reform UK deal blows to both Labour and the Conservatives.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour faces a battle to hold on to the Runcorn and Helsby seat in the Commons, with Reform hoping to take a seat the governing party won convincingly at the 2024 general election.

Kemi Badenoch faces her first test as Tory leader with the party braced for a difficult set of results, with both Reform and the Liberal Democrats hopeful of stealing council seats last contested in 2021 at the height of Boris Johnson’s popularity with Conservative voters.

The Runcorn and Helsby by-election was triggered when former Labour MP Mike Amesbury quit after admitting punching a constituent.

The 2024 result suggests it should be a safe Labour seat – Amesbury won 53% of the vote – but Reform’s Sarah Pochin is the bookmakers’ favourite to secure a by-election victory.

More than 1,600 council seats are up for grabs across 23 local authorities, while four regional mayors and two local mayors will be elected.

Mr Farage said he wanted to “smash the two-party system”.

But Sir Keir said voters faced a clear choice between Labour politicians “working together to bring change to Britain” or “chaos and division with parties who have no plan for change”.

Mrs Badenoch said the Tories would offer “better services and lower taxes” but she has acknowledged her party faces a tough set of results.

A Tory spokesman said: “Tonight will be the first real test of Keir Starmer’s Labour government, 10 months after they won an unprecedented majority at the general election.

“The Conservatives have started on the process of renewing our party under Kemi Badenoch’s leadership.

“But we also have always been clear that these would be tough elections for the party – defending an incredibly high watermark from 2021 when we took two-thirds of all seats.

“If the 2024 general election was replicated on today’s battleground, we would lose control of almost every single council.”

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said Mrs Badenoch faced “a reckoning at the ballot box as former Conservative voters across the home counties rally behind the Liberal Democrats”.