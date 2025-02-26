Badenoch says Labour plan for AI threatens to ‘stifle innovation’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has accused the Government of getting “bogged down” in defending artificial intelligence (AI) at the expense of safeguarding the UK’s creative industries.

Consultation on government proposals which would allow tech firms to use copyrighted material from creatives and publishers without having to pay, gain a licence or reimburse creatives for using their work ended on Tuesday.

The plan has received widespread opposition from artists, more than 1,000 musicians including Kate Bush, Annie Lennox and Damon Albarn, released an album featuring recordings of empty studios and recording spaces, meant to represent what will happen to human musicians if AI is allowed to use copyright works.

Writing in The Times, Mrs Badenoch described AI as a “significant innovation”, labelling Labour’s approach “a mess” which threatened to “stifle innovation” through overregulation.

“AI and the applications and technologies that stem from it have the potential to improve our lives and stimulate economic growth,” she wrote. “But this need not, and must not, be at the expense of our creative industries.

“Instead of prioritising reforms to data protection regulations that would reduce red tape while safeguarding creativity, Labour have got bogged down solely in defending AI.”

She said the European Union’s approach, which she likened to the “opt-out” scheme in the government proposals, had “only made matters worse” and called on Labour to rethink.

“Britain excels in both the creative and technological sectors… But innovation does not work without clear intellectual property rights,” she said.

Sir Elton John and Simon Cowell put their weight behind a campaign for artists to “opt-in” to allow their work to be used by tech firms.

“The music community has always been quick to adopt new technologies… but adoption of this copyright exception would destroy the UK’s leadership that has been hard won, and what’s worse, it would give it all away. For nothing,” Sir Elton wrote in the Daily Mail on Saturday.

His call was echoed by Abba star Bjorn Ulvaeus who said placing “the burden of opting out” on creators was “unfair”. He said tech companies should need to ask permission to use work and share income with creative industries.

He told the BBC’s Newsnight programme: “None of us knows what’s going to happen with AI and music.

“The UK government could lead the way by regulating and actually helping the creative industries, which means so much to Britain, so much more than any other country in the world I think if you take into account movies, acting, the music industry and everything else.”