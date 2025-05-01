Labour faces first electoral test since taking power as voters head to polls

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Polls have opened for the local elections, as Labour faces its first electoral test since taking power last July.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party faces a twin challenge of council and mayoral elections across England and a by-election in Runcorn and Helsby, a seat Labour won convincingly in 2024 but that is expected to go down to the wire in a contest with Reform UK.

Voters will have until 10pm on Thursday to cast their ballots.

In a final message to voters ahead of the polls opening at 7am, Labour chairwoman Ellie Reeves insisted the Government’s plan was “already starting to deliver”.

She said: “As voters head to the polls today, there’s a clear choice between Labour with a plan for change to deliver the security working people deserve and renewal for our country, or more of the same chaos voters rejected last year with the Tories and Reform.”

Labour has sought to cast Thursday’s contest as a test not for Sir Keir but for Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner saying the elections were “predominantly… the Tories trying to retain seats that are in the shires”.

Mrs Badenoch has conceded that the scale of the Conservative victory when these councils were last up for election in 2021 means losses are likely.

But in her final message to voters, she said: “If you want a great council, don’t just hope for it, vote for it.

“Vote Conservative because Conservative councils deliver better services for lower taxes across the board.”

Experts have suggested the Tories could lose around 500 seats, with gains for the Liberal Democrats and, especially, Reform.

Both of those parties have talked up their prospects, with Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey saying Mrs Badenoch faced “a reckoning at the ballot box as former Conservative voters across the home counties rally behind the Liberal Democrats”.

He added: “Badenoch sneering at the Lib Dems for being the party that cares for your community and will fix your local church roof shows exactly why her party has lost the public’s trust.”

Meanwhile, Reform leader Nigel Farage told a rally in Staffordshire on Wednesday night that the elections would see his party eclipse the Conservatives as the main opposition party in England.

Predicting a political “earthquake”, he said: “Tomorrow is the day that two-party politics in England dies for good.”

In an interview with Sky News, he said he also expected Reform to win “two or three” of the six mayoralties up for election on Thursday, saying he was “confident” of a win in Hull and “reasonably confident” of victory in Lincolnshire.

He also said he was “optimistic” about the Runcorn and Helsby by-election but stopped short of predicting a win.

The by-election, the first since Sir Keir entered Downing Street, follows the resignation of former Labour MP Mike Amesbury, who won the seat with 53% of the vote last year but stood down following his conviction for assaulting a constituent.