Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
PodcastsNewsletters
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Badenoch defends Tory chairman over Nazi jibe at Reform

Kemi Badenoch said Kevin Hollinrake’s response to a Reform UK emblem was intended as a joke.

David Hughes
Monday 24 November 2025 08:59 EST
Conservative party chairman Kevin Hollinrake (Peter Byrne/PA)
Conservative party chairman Kevin Hollinrake (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Kemi Badenoch has defended Tory party chairman Kevin Hollinrake amid a backlash after he appeared to compare Reform UK to the Nazis.

Mr Hollinrake posted a link to a Wikipedia entry about a badge handed out to members of Adolf Hitler’s party in response to a social media post from Nigel Farage showing a Reform emblem.

Tory former home secretary Suella Braverman said the comparison was “wrong, irresponsible and highly counter-productive”.

And Reform’s policy chief Zia Yusuf said: “This will be on leaflets and ad vans to the point of saturation, so every single one of their constituents knows: the Tories think that if you support Reform, you’re a Nazi.”

But Mrs Badenoch brushed off the row.

She told the PA news agency: “Kevin Hollinrake made a joke. Reform spend a lot of time online abusing other politicians.”

Pointing to the 10-and-a-half-year sentence handed to Reform’s former leader in Wales Nathan Gill for bribery over pro-Russian speeches, she said: “I think they have much bigger problems.”

But Mr Hollinrake’s social media activity revealed unease about how to respond to Mr Farage’s threat to the Tories.

Mrs Braverman said: “I expect this from Labour, not the Conservatives.

“Let’s raise the level of debate: criticise the policies, even challenge the people or their actions.

“But comparing Reform and their supporters to Nazis is wrong, irresponsible and highly counter-productive.

“Kevin does not speak for me.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in