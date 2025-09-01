Kemi Badenoch says she is talking down Starmer, not country

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kemi Badenoch has rejected Sir Keir Starmer’s accusation that she and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage have been “talking the country down”.

The Conservative Party leader said she and her party were talking the Prime Minister himself down.

“We’re not talking the country down, I am talking Keir Starmer down because he is doing a terrible job, and everyone can see that,” she told reporters during a visit to a house in Redhill, Surrey.

Sir Keir had told the Mirror newspaper: “While Reform and the Tories talk down the country at every turn, we’re doing the work to make people’s lives better.

“I’m not interested in scaremongering from the sidelines.”

Mrs Badenoch continued: “What I need to do is show people the Conservative Party has changed.

“There were mistakes made by the previous Conservative government, I am changing policy, like I’ve done with net zero.”

Mrs Badenoch has committed the Tories to extract as much oil and gas as possible from the North Sea, and will use a speech in Aberdeen on Tuesday to set out her plans.

She will announce that the Tories plan to completely overhaul the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), which oversees the issuing of licences, dropping the word transition and giving it a simple order to extract the maximum possible amount of fossil fuels.

On Monday, she repeated that she thinks reaching net zero under current plans is “impossible”.

She said the Conservative Party “needs to show that it is on the side of the people of this country”.

“Net zero, as it currently stands, is impossible. We cannot bankrupt our country.

“We need to get our energy out of the ground rather than importing oil from Norway, who are drilling in the same basin – that’s not doing anything for the environment.”