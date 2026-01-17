Jenrick’s defection strategy calls him ‘new sheriff in town’ – reports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robert Jenrick’s media plan for his defection to Reform reportedly refers to him as “the new sheriff in town” and “the biggest defection story” Nigel Farage’s party has ever had.

The leaked plan references the defection of former Tory chancellor Nadhim Zahawi on Monday, signalling that it was prepared in recent days.

Mr Jenrick has conceded that he was “resolved” to switch to Reform before he was given the boot by Kemi Badenoch.

The Tory Party leader dismissed Mr Jenrick as shadow justice secretary and suspended him from the Conservative Party on Thursday, accusing him of plotting to jump ship.

She is thought to have launched her pre-emptive action after a draft of Mr Jenrick’s resignation speech and this memo were passed onto her team.

It refers to the Newark MP as the “the biggest defection story Reform has ever had” and the “new sheriff in town”, The Mail on Sunday and The Sunday Times reported.

Mr Jenrick appears to have underlined the words “here to support Nigel”.

A source close to Mr Jenrick said he had no involvement in the drafting of the document.

A spokesman for Mr Jenrick said: “As the document makes clear, Rob is just a member of Nigel’s team and wants to help get him in as prime minister.

“And it’s a team which, unlike the Tories, wants to change Britain rather than pretend it isn’t broken.”

Mr Jenrick has continued his attacks on his former party.

The Newark MP told the Sun on Sunday: “It’s almost become the party of posh people.

“They are so out of touch with the people I grew up around in Wolverhampton and represent in North Nottinghamshire.”

He added: “The divide in British politics has become Reform’s Workers’ Party versus the Tory Posh Party.”

Mrs Badenoch meanwhile said her former frontbencher was a right-wing “pastiche”.

“I know what I believe. I know what I stand for. Robert has a pastiche of what he thinks the right wing is, and then he performs towards it. It’s always been about his personal ambition,” she told The Telegraph.

The opposition leader has ruled out any future right-wing pact with Reform.

Mr Jenrick has said his move to Mr Farage’s party is “uniting the right”.

Mrs Badenoch said the right is “not a single, homogenous bloc”.

“Many people on the right actively dislike Reform. Trying to ‘unite’ risks losing just as many voters as it gains.

“Reform isn’t interested in fixing the country – they’re interested in disruption. We are not offering the same thing, and I don’t want voters to think we are,” she said.

Reform have said May 7 will be a cut-off point for admitting Conservative defectors to their party.

Nigel Farage said this will be “deadline day” for current and former MPs as well as local councillors to defect.

“Only we will decide which MPs from other parties we choose to accept. They must be genuinely committed to Reform’s cause and add something to our movement.

“Those who join must be resolute in their conviction that the established political parties have broken Britain,” he wrote in The Telegraph.

He claimed that he had already turned away several people and that Reform would “not ever” become the “Conservative Party 2.0”.

He said: “It is make your mind up time, and if that sounds like an ultimatum, it is.”

Asked if she would be on high alert for MPs potentially seeking to switch sides ahead of the date, which is when crucial local elections take place, Mrs Badenoch told the Press Association: “I think people should be wondering why they set that deadline.

“Perhaps they’re worried that they’re not going to get anyone any more.

“But to be honest, this is a distraction from the serious things that are happening in the country right now.

“Reform love talking about defections and themselves and polls. We’re talking about the country and what matters to you.”

She told broadcasters it had been an “interesting week” and signalled she was willing to clear out disloyal Conservatives from the party.

“But I’ve been pleased that I’ve been able to show the party, as well as the country, that I’m a woman of my word, that I give people a chance.

“But if there is any sort of behaviour that shows a lack of integrity, that shows a lack of loyalty, a lack of seriousness and just a focus on pure self-interest, that’s not something that I will be tolerating in my Conservative Party.”