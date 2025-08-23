Kemi Badenoch: It is shameful of councils to remove St George’s Cross flags

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kemi Badenoch has said it is “shameful” of councils to remove St George’s Cross flags, as she claimed local rules were being enforced “selectively”.

Flags have been taken down by a number of local authorities this week, including Tower Hamlets in east London as well as Birmingham, after campaigners attached them following an online movement called “Operation Raise the Colours”.

On Monday, St George’s cross flags were pictured on the A1206 on the Isle of Dogs in the east of the capital, while BirminghamLive also reported flags that have been flown in areas of the city have been removed by the local council.

Writing in the Daily Mail, the Conservative leader said the flying of English flags should be “welcomed”, rather than “seen as an act of rebellion”.

“After years of politicisation by those who seek to diminish England’s culture and Christian heritage, it is encouraging to see English flags flown proudly as symbols of unity, nationhood and optimism,” she said.

“So, it is shameful that some councils have scrambled to remove them at the first opportunity, even in the lead-up to VJ Day, while leaving banners of other nations and political causes untouched.

“This is not about by-laws or policy. Councils will say they are enforcing local rules, but the point is they apply those rules selectively.”

Ms Badenoch points to the hesitation of some councils to “address the widespread appearance of Palestinian flags” as an example of “those using power to push a sectarian agenda”.

She continued: “Suppressing the English flag does not stop division. It fuels it.

“If more councils embraced our shared national identity instead of fearing it, we would not be in a position where flying our own flag is seen as an act of rebellion.”

Earlier this week, Downing Street said the Prime Minister is “absolutely” supportive of people who put up English flags.

Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesman said: “I think the PM has always talked about his pride of being British, the patriotism he feels.

“I think he’s talked about that previously […] not least recently in relation to the Lionesses’ successful campaign in the Euros.

“Patriotism will always be an important thing to him.

“We put up English flags all around Downing Street every time the English football team – women’s and men’s – are out trying to win games for us.”

Tower Hamlets Council said it has a “policy setting out which flags are flown from council buildings and on which occasions”.

In a statement, the council added: “We are aware members of the public have been putting up St George flags on various structures.

“While we recognise people wish to express their views, we have a responsibility to monitor and maintain council infrastructure.

“Where flags are attached to council-owned infrastructure without permission, they may be removed as part of routine maintenance.”

A Birmingham City Council spokesperson said: “We proudly fly the Union flag outside the Council House every day and recognise the importance of the Union flag and flag of St George as symbols of national pride.

“Brummies are proud to be British and proud that this is a welcoming city celebrating many different cultures.

“When it comes to items attached to lamp posts, it is normal council procedure for these to be removed on a regular basis, in line with our health and safety obligations.

“As has always been the case, people are free to fly or hang flags from their homes or gardens, but we ask that they are not attached to street furniture.”