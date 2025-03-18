Badenoch says ‘get real’ on net zero and declares 2050 target ‘impossible’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kemi Badenoch said she will task shadow ministers with finding “achievable solutions” to delivering cheap, clean energy after declaring that reaching net zero by 2050 is “impossible”.

The Conservative leader said it was time to “get real” about the target during a speech to launch the party’s policy renewal process in London.

She said that net zero by 2050 cannot be achieved without “a significant drop in our living standards, or worse, by bankrupting us.”

But naming an alternative date would be “repeating the same mistake” made in setting the current goal.

“Why is it 2050 in the first place? No-one knows,” she said.

The party may later come up with its own target if “subject matter experts” decide that one is necessary, she said.

She said she has not changed her mind after showing support for the net zero by 2050 target set by the Conservatives when she was a minister.

“I haven’t changed my mind. What you are describing is collective responsibility,” she said.

She has tasked shadow energy secretary Claire Coutinho, with help from shadow Scotland secretary and energy minister Andrew Bowie to look at solutions for delivering cheap and clean energy.

“I am tasking her team with finding and working with the people who know the truth and who can come up with achievable solutions, people who can answer from experience, how we can deliver cheap and clean energy without bankrupting businesses, without eye-watering bills for households, without dependencies on hostile or unstable countries.

“Labour may or may not be interested in these questions, but we are.”

She added: “Someone has to save these noble objectives from the zealots who have hijacked this agenda.”

She called herself a “net zero sceptic” because of overreliance on China and unreliable targets.

“Net zero by 2050 is impossible,” she said.

“I don’t say that with pleasure. I want a better future and a better environment for our children, but we have to get real.”

Mrs Badenoch said there would be “more in the weeks ahead” as “the academics, experts, business people, members from all walks of life” will help the party “get to the root cause of our country’s problems”.

A Green Tory group called the policy review a “crucial opportunity to build a credible, election-winning platform on climate change” but said it was a mistake to decide the 2050 target is not possible at this stage.

Sam Hall, director of the Conservative Environment Network, said: “We need a market-oriented plan to decarbonise while growing the economy and strengthening security.

“It is a mistake to have pre-empted the policy review by deciding that net zero by 2050 isn’t achievable.

“The target is based not on wishful thinking, but the scientific imperative of stopping the worsening impacts of climate change and preventing unaffordable costs.

“Ditching the target will undermine private enterprise and capital driving the energy transition and alienate voters worried about their children and grandchildren’s inheritance.”

Environmental group the WWF said Mrs Badenoch is “ignoring the evidence” that the net zero sector is growing faster than the overall economy.

Isabella O’Dowd, WWF’s head of climate policy said: “The UK is a world leader in rolling out renewable energy and in sustainable finance and businesses recognise that decarbonising our economy is the biggest business opportunity of the century.”

Dhara Vyas, chief executive of trade group Energy UK, said cutting emissions provides an economic boost and that the “volatile cost” of fossil fuels is what has driven up energy bills in recent years.

“Of course we need honest conversations about how we fund the costs in a way that is fair to households and businesses – and this also needs to include a consideration of the potential price of inaction,” he said.