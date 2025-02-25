Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watch live as Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch advocates putting Britain first in a major foreign policy speech on Tuesday (25 February).

Ms Badenoch will also warn that there will be “painful decisions on government spending” when it comes to funding defence.

In the address on Tuesday, she will also advocate a “need to disengage” from international bodies if they are “taken over by activists or by autocratic regimes like China or Russia”.

The Conservative leader will say that “our foreign policy should seek to support our national interest” and “sovereignty must be at the core of our foreign policy”.

“A nation state’s primary purpose is to defend its borders, its values and its people,” she is expected to say.

“Our national interest is first and foremost to protect our country, to strengthen our country, and to look after ourselves. That means a strong military and a strong economy.

“That is not a selfish objective, it is realism – because you cannot help others if you cannot help yourself. Strengthening Britain must be the principal objective at the heart of everything we do.”

The speech – due to be delivered a day after the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – will also touch on defence, as Ms Badenoch will say “we must do what it takes to protect Britain”.