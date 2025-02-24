Badenoch calls for BBC probe into documentary featuring Hamas leader’s son

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kemi Badenoch has called for the BBC to launch a full investigation into a documentary about Gaza, questioning whether it may have led to funds being given to Hamas.

The Conservative leader has written to the public broadcaster requesting an independent inquiry into the commissioning of a programme titled Gaza: How to Survive A Warzone.

The documentary’s child narrator, Abdullah, is the son of Ayman Alyazouri, who the BBC later said had served as deputy agriculture minister for Hamas.

The family link could have led to “the possibility of payment to Hamas officials”, Ms Badenoch suggested.

The BBC removed the programme from its iPlayer after Abdullah’s family links came to light.

Ms Badenoch said, in a letter to BBC director general Tim Davie, that executives at the corporation had initially been "defensive" amid criticism of the documentary.

“The BBC also suggested that ‘usual compliance procedures’ had been followed. But does filming inside Gaza not require something far beyond usual checks?” she added.

“This is why I support calls for an independent inquiry into the documentary’s commissioning and production, which should be concluded and published in a timely way.

“Such an investigation must consider allegations of potential collusion with Hamas, and the possibility of payment to Hamas officials.”

open image in gallery Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch ( Edward Massey/CCHQ )

The probe must go much further, she added, and address “repeated and serious allegations of systemic and institutional bias against Israel in the BBC’s coverage of the war”.

The leader also hinted at the possibility of her party withdrawing its support for the license fee if the BBC fails to address the concerns raised.

Ms Badenoch said: “The BBC must recognise how serious these allegations are for its public standing.

“The BBC’s Middle East coverage is widely regarded as unreliable. The Conservative Party has supported the BBC in government, including through the current charter, which will end in 2027.

“I cannot see how my party could support the continuation of the current licence fee-based system without serious action by the BBC management to prove the organisation is committed to true impartiality.”

The BBC has been contacted for comment.

The documentary was made by London-based Hoyo Films, which previously made the BBC documentary Ukraine: Enemy In The Woods.

That documentary was filmed by Ukrainian soldiers amid the war with Russia.