Kemi Badenoch brands inheritance tax change ‘immoral’ as she visits NI farm

Kemi Badenoch has branded Government changes to inheritance tax for farmers “immoral” as she made her first visit to Northern Ireland since becoming Conservative Party leader.

Ms Badenoch visited a farm in Co Down as she vowed to do everything she could to fight the “family farms tax”.

From April 2026, inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1 million, which were previously exempt, will have to pay inheritance tax at 20%.

The move has been controversial across the UK, and has been widely criticised by political parties and farmers in Northern Ireland, which is heavily reliant on agriculture.

Ms Badenoch met members of the Jackson family as she visited the Fairview dairy farm near Bangor in Co Down.

The Tory leader fed some calves as she was shown around the farm grounds.

Asked about the reaction of Northern Ireland farmers to changes in inheritance tax, Ms Badenoch said: “The family farms tax is an immoral tax.

“We know how difficult farming is and the Conservative Party will reverse this as soon as we get the opportunity.

“We are trying to get the Labour Government to do so.

“We want farmers to know that we are with you, we understand.”

The Conservative leader said farming needs a lot of assets but often does not give huge returns.

She added: “Taxing those assets to force farmers to often give up their land and their children or their grandchildren to not continue in this way of life, I believe, is immoral.

“We are doing everything we can to fight the family farms tax.”

The Fairview farm had previously been visited by Theresa May when she was prime minister in 2018.

Mrs Badenoch also said “every possible lever” should be used to remove paramilitary groups from Northern Ireland.

The UK and Irish governments announced plans this week to appoint an independent figure to examine whether a formal process of engagement with paramilitary groups is required to bring about their disbandment.

They took the step after a recommendation from the The Independent Reporting Commission (IRC) which said a “twin-track” process of law enforcement and tackling the roots of paramilitarism is needed.

Ms Badenoch said: “We looked at this proposal when we were in government.

“We didn’t bring it forward because one of the things we must remember is there is no space for paramilitary organisations.

“We need to make sure that they are not benefitting from the harm they cause to communities all over Northern Ireland.

“People here who have been victims of their activities do not want to see them.

“What we need to do is make sure we use every possible lever to remove that negative criminal activity from the communities who are suffering.”