Badenoch to hit out at Labour and Reform ‘psychodrama’ in speech

Kemi Badenoch will denounce the ‘psychodrama’ of both Reform UK and Labour in a major speech.

In an apparent challenge to moderates within her own party, the Conservative leader is also expected to tell them to “move on” and stop pretending “nothing bad is happening”.

Mrs Badenoch will criticise the Westminster antics of the last week, pointing to Labour’s internal battles over the decision not to let Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham stand in the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election, as well as her former colleague Suella Braverman’s defection to Reform.

She will say: “At a time when Nato has been under threat. At a time when Conservatives were simultaneously working day and night in Parliament to find ways to stop the Government surrendering British territory in the Chagos Islands, and piling the pressure on Labour to save Britain’s pubs, what were the other parties doing? Psychodrama!”

She will add: “Neither are serious and the public are thoroughly fed up with this style of politics.”

Mrs Badenoch is also expected to claim that the Conservatives are “proudly the party of the right. The only party of the right”.

Mrs Badenoch is staking out the territory after her rival party leader Nigel Farage claimed Reform was now the representative of the “genuine centre-right of this country”.

“Labour and Reform are fighting the battles of the past.

“The world has changed … and I am building a Conservative Party for the future,” she will add.

In an address which appears aimed at Tory moderates, Mrs Badenoch is also expected to say: “There’s another group of people who seem to think that if we just pretend that nothing bad is happening, everything is going to be OK … as long as we say nice things and don’t mention immigration.

“This is my message to them: we’re about the future, not the past.”

The message comes just days after two Conservative politicians, Sir Andy Street and Baroness Ruth Davidson, have urged their party to be more “centrist” to beat Reform UK at the polls.

The two have launched a political movement, called Prosper UK, aimed at attracting millions of “politically homeless” voters.

The Conservative leader will add: “We’re not trying to recreate 2006, and it’s not 2016 any more.

“We aren’t refighting those battles. It’s 2026 and the world has changed. This is about the future. I am building a Conservative Party for the next decade and the next generation.

“It’s time to move on.”