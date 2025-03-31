Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fraser star Kelsey Grammer has angered neighbours after being given the greenlight to demolish a historic 200-year-old Somersetcottage.

The actor and comedian, who also starred in Cheers, has been accused of 'arrogance' and a total 'disregard' for the historic building near Bristol after seeking permission to knock it down.

Grammer had earlier failed in a bid to build an extension on it - but has now been told 'no prior approval' is needed to get rid of the cottage in Portishead - that is at least 185 years old - in its entirity.

His plans have infuriated neighbours with eight letters of objection submitted published on the North Somerset Council planning portal with none in support.

Concerns included loss of historic value being lost, no justification for demolition, damage to rural nature, loss of greenspace and objections to future modern designs.

But in a recently published decision notice, council planners confirmed no prior approval was needed and the demolition could be carried out.

Conditions attached to the approval included that work must be carried out before 12 February 2030.

open image in gallery Fraser star Kelsey Grammer has been given the greenlight to demolish this historic cottage - despite neighbour objections ( SWNS )

The proposal infuriated neighbours.

One objector wrote: "We do not wish to stand in the way of this wonderful, historic cottage being modernised and future-proofed, made bigger and/or more suitable to modern living.

"We did not object to, or comment on, the previous planning application, despite the enormous scale of the proposed works.

"However, the possibility of this cottage which is at least 185 years old, being razed to the ground, is not acceptable. We would implore the local authority to ensure that this is not allowed to happen."

Another objector wrote: "I am concerned to see that the proposal to demolish a character cottage built in the vernacular style, sited prominently on the coast road is being considered.

"The development of any site along this stretch of road will damage the rural nature of this area and contribute to suburban spread.

"It will set a precedent for further development along this area important coastline."

Another objector said: "It would be a very sad day to see a lovely old cottage with such rich local historical significance be destroyed.

"The other objections state quite clearly the reasons why demolition should not be entertained.

"If the logic for rejecting the proposed extension was solid, then the planning consent for those new builds that also do not fit in with the existing properties in the area should have been rejected, but they were not.

"I hope the decision makers can make the right decision and not let this cottage be lost, but instead be preserved and kept for future generations."

open image in gallery Kelsey Grammer in Paramount+’s ‘Frasier’ ( Paramount+ )

Another wrote: "Totally object to the demolition of this cottage. A close friend of mine lived happily here in this beautiful cottage for quite a few years.

"This cottage is over 150 years old, historic, and part of the heritage of this coastline."

The cottage is understood to be one of the few properties visible on the 1840 tithe maps along the coast road from Portishead to Clevedon and was originally surrounded by the thick heathland.

A further objector wrote: "The stunning character of this period building should be reason enough for any request to demolish to be discounted.

"If we do not value our architectural heritage such as this, then what stands in the way of unscrupulous developers and apathetic bureaucrats? The cottage should be cherished not swept aside.

"Secondly, the overt and callous submission to demolish, having been refused planning permission to expand, only serves to publicise the arrogant forces at play and their disregard for NSC decision making.

"I urge the decision makers to take a stand against these behaviours, in a time where bullying and bluster is commonplace on the world stage.

"Set a precedent now and the door is all that easier to open next time."

Walton-in-Gordano Parish Council also objected and described the cottage as a "historic icon" along this stretch of coastal road "that clearly invites sensitive and proportionate updating to make it into a modest - rather than a palatial - modern home."

Map of Portishead:

The council added: "Walton-in-Gordano parish council feel that the detailed reasons behind the (previous) refusal carry as much weight in relation to the current application and trust that the proposed vandalism of (the cottage) can be disallowed by as robust a refusal decision."

Planning permission is granted by legislation and not the local authority under the terms 'permitted development.'

North Somerset Council's role was to determine whether ‘prior approval’ was required, or should be granted, for certain aspects of the ‘permitted development’.

The council said: "The proposed demolition is unlikely to have a significant impact upon local amenity and it is concluded, therefore, that prior approval is not required with regards to the method of demolition and the restoration of the site."

Grammer and his wife Kayte met on a transatlantic flight where she was working as an air stewardess, and they were married in 2011.

Speaking in 2023, the star revealed the couple had bought a 'little place' in Portishead to be closer to his wife's Bristolian family and planned to do work on it.

In an interview at the time, he said they were going to be "working on it" and wouldn't take up residence there for a while but were "pretty excited."

Last year, they sought permission to demolish all the various extensions on three sides of the historic cottage, which were largely built in the 1980s, and build a large new extension that was up to twice the size of the original building, as well as put in a new basement.

That was turned down by planners who said it would ‘result in a large and disproportionate enlargement of the dwelling’, and would ‘harm the openness of the Green Belt’.