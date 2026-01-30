MPs hit by China sanctions say easing measures on them but not others ‘wrong’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chinese sanctions against British MPs and peers have been lifted but the group of parliamentarians affected said it sent a “damaging signal” because restrictions remained in place on other campaigners.

The easing of the measures, which included a ban on travel to China, was promised by the Chinese President Xi Jinping in his talks with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

But the MPs and peers, including former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, said they would not stop speaking out against human rights abuses, including the targeting of the Uighur Muslim minority in Xinjiang province.

And they said the “selective lifting of sanctions solely on sitting parliamentarians is wrong” while others remained subject to the measures, possibly including their own families.

Sir Keir revealed the sanctions on MPs and peers had been lifted during a series of broadcast interviews in Shanghai, saying he had been “duty-bound” to raise the issue.

He told ITV News: “This has been a cause of concern in Parliament and for parliamentarians for some time and that is why I raised it on this visit.

“And the response from the Chinese is that the restrictions no longer apply and President Xi has told me that that means that all parliamentarians are welcome to visit.

“That underscores the point I’ve been making all along, which is if you engage, if you come and visit and have that leader-to-leader dialogue, you can not only take the opportunities which we have been taking, but also resolve some of the more difficult issues between our two countries.”

Asked whether he was confident the parliamentarians would be safe travelling to China, he told Times Radio: “Well, of course.”

He added: “This was one of the issues that I was, you know, bound to, duty-bound to raise it, and I did raise it.”

The Chinese foreign ministry said: “The two sides agreed in principle to resume normal exchanges between the legislatures of the two countries.

“China welcomes British parliamentarians who have the willingness to visit China more and experience the real China.”

It is understood that Britain will not be lifting restrictions in exchange.

The UK imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials and a state-run organisation involved in human rights abuses in Xinjiang province, including against the Uighur Muslim minority.

In response, in 2021 Beijing imposed sanctions on senior politicians including Sir Iain, former security minister Tom Tugendhat, Commons deputy speaker Nus Ghani, Tory MP Neil O’Brien, former MP Tim Loughton and peers Lord Alton of Liverpool and Baroness Kennedy of the Shaws.

In a joint statement they said they wanted “clear assurances” that the UK’s sanctions against the four Chinese government officials remained in place.

And they said it appeared that sanctions against Mr Loughton, as a former MP, and the other campaigners remained in place.

“The selective lifting of sanctions solely on sitting parliamentarians is wrong,” they said.

“Parliament exists to represent and defend the people of the United Kingdom.

“Seeking or accepting preferential treatment for current MPs and peers sends a damaging signal that some are more deserving of protection than others.”

They said they could take “no comfort in this decision” while pro-democracy campaigner and British citizen Jimmy Lai remained imprisoned and the Uighurs continued to suffer atrocities.

The Speaker of the Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, said his position on sanctions and their impact on “reciprocal access” to the UK Parliament was “long-standing and consistent”.

“I will now reflect on the implications of today’s announcement – which unfortunately I was only made aware of through media reports – and will ensure MPs are updated when the House returns next week on any changes regarding those able to access the parliamentary estate,” he said.

The Speaker previously ruled out a Commons reception for Chinese ambassador to the UK Zheng Zeguang in 2021 as restrictions remained in place for British parliamentarians.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch also cast doubt on the move, suggesting the Chinese government had done so to pave the way for Mr Xi to visit the UK Parliament, and that they could be re-imposed after that.

“Let’s see how long this lasts,” she said.

“I think that this is something that they have done so that the Chinese president can have a visit to Parliament.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if sanctions go back after that… we need to stop being naive and think that if we go on a visit and then they lift sanctions, everything is fine.”

She added: “Labour weak, and what they’ve done is just given China everything they want for absolutely nothing in return.”

Wera Hobhouse, the Liberal Democrat MP for Bath who was denied entry to Hong Kong to visit her family last year, said a diplomatic reset that ignores “the existence of secret bans” is “not a reset at all”.

Ms Hobhouse, who is a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China – which has been critical of Beijing’s human rights record, was held at the airport, questioned and sent back to Britain – action which she believed was taken to silence her.

“I was never on an official sanction list, yet I was arbitrarily denied entry to Hong Kong when trying to meet my newborn grandson,” she said.

“We need assurance from the Prime Minister that all parliamentarians can criticise the actions of the CCP without fear of retribution.”