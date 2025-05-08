‘Very important’ for young to thank veterans – Churchill’s great-great-grandson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Winston Churchill’s great-great-grandson has said it is “very important” for his generation to thank Second World War veterans and to “never forget” those who fought for freedom in Europe.

Alexander Churchill, 10, will take part in a thanksgiving service marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) at Westminster Abbey on Thursday.

He will light a candle of peace at the service, while young members of the congregation hand out white roses to veterans.

Speaking before the event, Alexander said he felt “very honoured” to have been chosen to participate in the commemoration which will be attended by the King, the Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

He added: “My great-great-grandfather’s very important to us and we’re just very proud to know that he is part of our family and also I think it’s very important for our generation, my generation, to say thank you to all the veterans and everyone who took part in the war because I think that’s very important.”

Alexander continued: “I think people can learn that they should never forget all of the people who have sacrificed and helped us restore freedom to England and Europe and also I think it’s very important that they should carry on fighting for freedom.”

Of his part in the service, he added: “I feel a bit nervous, but I think that’s all right.”

The live televised service will begin with a national two-minute silence in honour of those who made sacrifices during the conflict, both on the front line and at home, to protect people’s freedom and shared values.

Charles and William will then lay wreaths of seasonal flowers at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.

The King will do so on behalf of the nation and Commonwealth, and William for the veterans and the wartime generation.

The two will be joined by Ken Hay, 99, who served in the infantry regiment.

Some 78 veterans are expected to attend alongside Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who will give a bible reading.

On VE Day – May 8 1945 – short “thanksgiving for victory” services were held every hour in the abbey from 9am to 10pm, with an estimated 25,000 people attending.