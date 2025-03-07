Starmer and Macron discuss work for Ukraine peace as PM hails EU defence move

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron spoke to “compare notes” on their work towards a possible peace in Ukraine, Downing Street said, as the EU moved to free up hundreds of billions of euros for security.

The call between the two leaders, who have been leading efforts to draw together a “coalition of the willing” to help Kyiv, took place on Friday evening after European countries agreed a massive increase in defence spending.

It followed a phone call between the Prime Minister and the president of the European Council, Antonio Costa; president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen; and the leaders of Canada, Turkey, Norway and Iceland, in which he praised the plan from Brussels.

On Thursday, European leaders had backed new defence spending plans aimed at freeing up billions of euros as the bloc grapples with the prospect of Donald Trump reducing security assistance for Europe.

A readout of Sir Keir’s call with the French president is not expected, though in his discussions with other European leaders he described the development as a “historic step forward and another sign of Europe stepping up”.

He also gave an update on the “intensive diplomacy” between the US, UK, France and Ukraine, and welcomed the potential for peace talks in Saudi Arabia next week after they were confirmed by Volodymyr Zelensky, No 10 said.

It comes as Mr Trump said he was “strongly considering” sanctions and tariffs on Russia until a final peace deal is reached – given Moscow was “absolutely pounding” Kyiv.

The US president later suggested Ukraine was more difficult to deal with than the Kremlin and insisted he wanted to get the war “finished” before committing to security guarantees for Ukraine.

In his talks with European leaders, Sir Keir also discussed the “coalition of the willing” and looked ahead to the chiefs of defence meeting in Paris on Tuesday, which they agreed would be another “important moment to drive forward planning”.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch, No 10 said.

The 27 EU leaders have signed off a move to loosen budget restrictions so that willing EU countries can increase their military spending, which could free up around 650 billion euros (£545 billion).

In a post on TruthSocial, his own social media network, Mr Trump said: “Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely ‘pounding’ Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED. To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!”

But speaking in the Oval Office later the same day, he suggested Ukraine was more difficult to deal with than Russia and that he would not offer a security guarantee for Kyiv as part of talks to end fighting.

“I’m finding it more difficult, frankly, to deal with Ukraine … As you know, we’re meeting in Saudi Arabia some time next week, early, and we’re talking … I find that in terms of getting a final settlement, it may be easier dealing with Russia,” he said.

He said he had put in a “very strong statement” telling Vladimir Putin to stop “bombing the hell out of” Ukraine.

He then said he wants to “settle the war” and “get it finished” before he thinks about security guarantees for Ukraine.

Downing Street said Mr Zelensky had provided a “good basis” for discussions in Riyadh next week after he set out some possible elements for the first stage of a peace deal and his readiness to move quickly.

Mr Zelensky reiterated on Friday that Russia must be forced to stop its attacks as a first step to peace, after Moscow bombarded Ukraine’s energy infrastructure overnight.

The Prime Minister and French president have been seeking countries who would be willing to commit troops to defend a peace deal.

Officials from around 20 largely European and Commonwealth countries took part in talks on Wednesday about the so-called “coalition of the willing”, it is understood.

Not all the countries interested in the plan would necessarily provide troops to a peacekeeping force, but they could potentially contribute in other ways.

David Lammy, meanwhile, said the UK is “open” to joint financing of military spending and that a new multilateral fund will be needed to secure Europe’s defence.

More multilateral mechanisms are needed, the Foreign Secretary said, telling the Financial Times during a trip to Japan: “We in the UK are open to those initiatives because this is about European security.”