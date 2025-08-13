Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Viable chance’ of ceasefire in Ukraine thanks to Trump, says Starmer

In a call with allies, the Prime Minister suggested the prospect of a truce is in sight.

Nina Lloyd
Wednesday 13 August 2025 11:25 EDT
Sir Keir Starmer spoke with allies on Wednesday (PA) (PA Wire)

Donald Trump’s interventions over the Ukraine war have created a “viable” chance of a ceasefire but the UK stands ready to “increase pressure” on Russia if necessary, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

In a call with allies on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said the meeting between the US president and Russian leader Vladimir Putin is “hugely important” with the prospect of a truce in sight.

Co-chairing a meeting of the so-called “coalition of the willing” – a European-led effort to prepare a peacekeeping force to monitor any potential ceasefire in Ukraine – Sir Keir said: “This meeting on Friday that President Trump is attending is hugely important.

“As I’ve said firstly to President Trump for the three-and-a-bit years this conflict has been going on, we haven’t got anywhere near a prospect of actually a viable solution, a viable way of bringing it to a ceasefire.

“And now we have that chance, because of the work of the president.”

