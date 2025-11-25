Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
PodcastsNewsletters
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Ukraine talks ‘moving in positive direction’ in allied meeting, PM says

The Prime Minister said Ukraine had ‘proposed some constructive changes’.

Christopher McKeon
Tuesday 25 November 2025 10:39 EST
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the ‘positive direction’ of talks aimed at ending the Ukraine war (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the ‘positive direction’ of talks aimed at ending the Ukraine war (Henry Nicholls/PA) (PA Wire)

Sir Keir Starmer has said talks on a potential ceasefire in Ukraine were “moving in a positive direction” as he spoke to leaders of the war-torn nation’s allies.

The Prime Minister led a call with leaders of the so-called coalition of the willing on Tuesday after talks between Ukraine and the US in Geneva over the weekend appeared to bear fruit for a path to peace.

Addressing a virtual meeting of the coalition from the Cabinet room in 10 Downing Street, Sir Keir said of the latest talks: “Progress was made and I welcome some of the developments that have now come forward.

“It was a chance to ensure that the draft plan fully reflects Ukraine’s interests and lays the ground for a lasting peace.”

He added that Ukraine had “proposed some constructive changes”, supported by European national security advisers.

The Prime Minister said: “I do think we are moving in a positive direction and indications today that in large part the majority of the text, Volodymyr (Zelensky) is indicating, can be accepted.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in