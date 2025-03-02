What the papers say – March 2
The Ukraine conflict continues to dominate the news agenda on Sunday.
The Sunday papers highlight Volodymyr Zelensky’s warm welcome to the UK in the wake of the tense words between the Ukrainian president and his US counterpart Donald Trump.
Images of Sir Keir Starmer hugging Mr Zelensky outside Downing Street adorn the front pages of the Sunday People, Sunday Mirror and The Sunday Telegraph, with the latter carrying the headline: “You are very welcome to No 10.”
The Sunday Times reports Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a £2.26 billion loan agreement to support Kyiv’s military and the costs of rebuilding after the war.
King Charles has invited Mr Zelensky to Sandringham on Sunday, according to The Independent.
The Mail on Sunday says a number of public figures have called for Mr Trump’s state visit to Britain to be shelved following the president’s calamitous White House meeting with Mr Zelensky.
And the Daily Star Sunday says racing fans could save money by watching Cheltenham from Spain.