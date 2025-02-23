Starmer pledges ‘ironclad support for Ukraine’ while Trump claims deal ‘close’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has promised Volodymyr Zelensky he will make the case for safeguarding Ukraine’s sovereignty in talks with Donald Trump this week as the US President claimed a deal to resolve the conflict was “close”.

In a call with the Ukrainian president on Saturday, the Prime Minister said he would be “progressing important discussions” about Kyiv’s security on his visit to Washington, Downing Street said.

Sir Keir’s meeting with Mr Trump will be a critical moment in his leadership amid fragile relations between America and Europe after the US leader launched an extraordinary verbal attack on Mr Zelensky last week.

The US president called Ukraine’s leader a “dictator” on Wednesday and later said the British Prime Minister and French President Emmanuel Macron, both of whom will visit the White House this week, “haven’t done anything” to end the war.

Mr Trump used a wide-ranging speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (Cpac) in Washington on Saturday to say he thought “we’re pretty close to a deal”.

“We better be close to a deal because that has been a horrible situation,” he said.

Mr Zelensky has said his country will not accept any outcome from talks that have taken place between Moscow and Washington since Kyiv was excluded from the discussions.

European allies have also expressed concerns that they are being sidelined.

A Number 10 spokesperson said that during the call with President Zelensky, Sir Keir had reiterated the UK’s “ironclad support for Ukraine and commitment to securing a just and enduring peace to bring an end to Russia’s illegal war”.

The spokesperson said the Prime Minister had “repeated that Ukraine must be at the heart of any negotiations to end the war and that safeguarding Ukraine’s sovereignty was essential to deter future aggression from Russia”.

“The Prime Minister said he would be progressing these important discussions in the coming days and weeks, including with US President Trump whilst visiting Washington DC next week.”

Mr Zelensky said the talks had been “productive” and “co-ordinated our military co-operation, joint steps, and engagements for the coming week, which will be very active”.

In an article for the Sun on Sunday, the Prime Minister wrote that Mr Trump, whose team have been holding talks about ending the war with the Kremlin, was “right to grasp the nettle and see if a good peace deal is on the table”.”

But he added: “(Ukraine) needs strong security guarantees so the peace will last. I believe America must be part of that guarantee. It’s in their interest.

“A peace deal which does not stop Putin from attacking again would be a disaster for everyone.”

Britain has so far sought to strike a delicate balance between supporting Ukraine and keeping the White House, which has been holding talks with the Kremlin on ending the war, onside.

Some European leaders have openly condemned Mr Trump’s remarks about Ukraine, which have included suggesting Kyiv “started” the war, and Sir Keir has faced pressure to challenge the president when he visits Washington.

The Prime Minister, along with other European allies and UK opposition parties, has backed Mr Zelensky as a “democratically elected leader”.

On Saturday, Sir Keir also spoke with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Finland’s President Alexander Stubb, with whom he agreed that Europe must “step up” support for the security of the continent.

“Ahead of the three-year anniversary of Russia’s barbaric illegal war, they discussed the need to secure a just and enduring peace in Ukraine, and agreed that Europe must step up for the good of collective European security,” a Downing Street spokesperson said of his meeting with Ms von der Leyen.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the UK, France and other allies have been providing Kyiv with weapons and aid.

Following Washington’s warning that Europe must shoulder more of the cost of its own security, Sir Keir is expected to use his upcoming trip to confirm a timeline to raise UK defence spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) in a bid to ease tensions.

It comes amid pressure from defence chiefs and opposition critics including Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, who wrote to the Prime Minister on Saturday demanding he set out a plan for meeting the target.

In a letter to Sir Keir, she said: “I will always back you when you do the right thing. But I will not be silent about the risks facing our country and our security.

“History has been unforgiving to politicians who, faced with growing threats, chose procrastination over action.”

Ministers had previously said they will wait until the conclusion of the strategic defence review before they outline how they will meet their commitment to meet the 2.5% figure.

The Prime Minister is also set to extend an invitation for a state visit to Mr Trump – a known admirer of the royal family.

Moscow’s army crossed the border on February 24 2022, in an all-out invasion that Vladimir Putin sought to justify by falsely saying it was needed to protect Russian-speaking civilians in eastern Ukraine and prevent the country from joining Nato.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said he will unveil new sanctions to “turn the screws” on Russia on Monday to coincide with the anniversary.