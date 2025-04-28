Keir Starmer hosts Palestinian leader as Government unveils £101m in support

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has hosted the head of the Palestinian Authority as the UK Government announced a £101 million funding package for the occupied territories in a show of the UK’s “steadfast support”.

The Prime Minister said discussions were focusing on how to return to a ceasefire as quickly as possible and “get humanitarian aid in at speed and at volume” as he met his counterpart, Mohammad Mustafa.

The Government on Monday unveiled a package of support for the enclaves, including £101 million in humanitarian relief, Palestinian economic development and strengthening governance and reform.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Mr Mustafa also signed a memorandum of understanding outlining their commitment to advancing Palestinian statehood within a two-state solution as part of the first official visit since 2021.

Sir Keir shook hands with the Palestinian leader outside Number 10 before holding talks inside, during which he reiterated that a two-state solution was the “only really effective way that we will have peace”.

“Prime Minister, thank you so much for accepting my invitation to this meeting in Downing Street,” he told Mr Mustafa.

“It’s a real pleasure to have you here for really important discussions with the extremely challenging position not only in Gaza but also in the West Bank.

“Deeply, deeply concerning, I think, to the whole world, and amongst the things we need to discuss is how we make sure that we can get back to a ceasefire as quickly as possible, get humanitarian aid in at speed and at volume – desperately needed.

“But then the rebuild and also to make sure we never lose sight of the only really effective way that we will have peace, which is a two-state solution as part of the political process.”

Mr Mustafa said: “As you said, many challenges today in the region. We hope working with partners like yourselves we will be able to overcome this.

“These are very difficult but I think it (is) a reminder that we need to deal with the root problem of all of this, which is the absence of the implementation of the two-state solution.

“So we look forward to working with you on this and we want to take this opportunity to thank you for all the support – financial, economic, humanitarian support – but also the support you’re providing for our reforms agenda which is important for us.”

Downing Street said the two men were discussing the UK’s “steadfast support” of the Palestinian Authority and its plans for reform as well as backing the Palestinian people “at a critical moment”.

The Foreign Secretary said the visit marked a “significant step” in strengthening the UK’s relationship with the Palestinian Authority.

Mr Lammy said: “The UK is clear that there can be no role for Hamas in the future of Gaza and we are committed to working with the Palestinian Authority as the only legitimate governing entity in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“We will not give up on the two-state solution, with a Palestinian state and Israel living side-by-side in peace, dignity and security.

“I reaffirm the UK’s commitment to recognising a Palestinian state as a contribution to that process, at a time that has the greatest impact.”

The last visit to the UK of a Palestinian Authority prime minister was when Mohammad Shtayyeh travelled to Glasgow in 2021 for the Cop26 climate conference.