Arrests at pro-Palestine protest amid condemnation from politicians

Arrests have begun at a pro-Palestine protest in London that is taking place in defiance of calls by politicians and police bosses to reconsider after the Manchester synagogue terror attack.

Officers have made arrests in Trafalgar Square where people are holding placards in support of Palestine Action and at Westminster Bridge where a banner backing the proscribed group was unfurled, the Metropolitan Police said.

Organisers Defend Our Juries said more than a thousand people have gathered at the square to hold a mass silent vigil protesting the proscription while the names of Palestinian children killed in the Israel-Hamas conflict are read out.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had urged protesters to “respect the grief of British Jews”, while Jewish figures have called the action “phenomenally tone deaf” following Thursday’s killing of two people in the terror attack.

In a statement on Twitter, the Met said: “Officers have begun making arrests in Trafalgar Square where people are displaying placards in support of Palestine Action.

“The square is busy, but quite a few people in the crowd appear to be observing/supporting but not carrying placards themselves.”

A vicar, who had been sitting with her eyes closed and holding a poster saying “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action”, was among those arrested and carried out by police.

Some people in the crowd called police “shameful” and one said to officers “thanks for protecting us” as the woman was taken away.

Two elderly men were also seen being carried by each limb to the south-west side of the square, where officers and police vehicles are waiting to process the arrests.

A similar event held by Greater Manchester Friends of Palestine is also taking place.

After a crowd of around 100 pro-Palestinian supporters gathered outside Manchester Cathedral to listen to speeches, they moved off en masse to march through the city centre.

As they banged drums and chanted “Free Palestine!”, a group of counter-protesters got ahead of them, marching in front and holding a flag saying “F*** Hamas” and shouting “release the hostages”.

A leader of the Community Security Trust described the protests on Saturday as “phenomenally tone deaf”.

Dave Rich, director of policy at the charity which provides security to the Jewish community, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think it’s phenomenally tone deaf, to say the least, for so many people who claim to care about human rights and care about freedoms, to be taking police resources away from protecting the rights and freedoms of Jewish people to live their lives and go to synagogue in safety, all to support a proscribed terrorist organisation, which is not the same thing as supporting the Palestinians.

“And I think it’s remarkably self absorbed and insensitive to say the least.”

But a member of the group behind the London protest said it would be “unwise” to heed calls to cancel it.

Human rights campaigner Sir Jonathon Porritt told Today: “I have no doubt whatsoever that everyone taking part in the Defend Our Juries’s silent vigil today will demonstrate huge respect and real grief for those affected by the absolute atrocity at Heaton Park.

“But I don’t think that means that we should be asked to give up on our right to stand up for those who are being devastated by an ongoing, real-time genocide in Gaza.”

Asked about calls from politicians to delay the protest, he said: “I think that would be an unwise move for Defend Our Juries.

“We’ve been persistent in trying to bring these concerns to the attention of the Government.”

The Met had urged the group to call off its plans, with Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley saying: “At a time when we want to be deploying every available officer to ensure the safety of those communities, we are instead having to plan for a gathering of more than 1,000 people in Trafalgar Square on Saturday in support of a terrorist organisation.

“By deliberately choosing to encourage mass law breaking on this scale, Defend Our Juries are drawing valuable resources away from the communities of London at a time when they are needed most.”

Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police Sir Stephen Watson urged would-be attendees at the protest to “consider whether this is really the right time”.

Police forces have deployed extra officers to synagogues and other Jewish buildings to offer protection and reassurance in the aftermath of the attack.

Sir Keir said events could cause further turmoil for families of victims and the Jewish communities.

Writing in The Jewish Chronicle, and The Jewish News, the Prime Minister said: “I urge anyone thinking about protesting this weekend to recognise and respect the grief of British Jews this week.

“This is a moment of mourning. It is not a time to stoke tension and cause further pain.”