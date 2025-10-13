Sir Keir Starmer hails ‘historic day’ as Gaza peace plan is signed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer hailed a “historic day” as key countries agreed President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan and said the UK could play a key role in monitoring the ceasefire.

The Prime Minister was in Sharm El Sheikh to see the US president and fellow negotiators from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey sign the agreement after all 20 of the remaining live Israeli hostages were released by Hamas.

Israel and Hamas were not at the summit.

Sir Keir said: “What happens tomorrow really matters, and that’s why, what I’ve been discussing with leaders all day is, what part can we play?

“And we, the United Kingdom in particular I think, can play a part in monitoring the ceasefire, but also decommissioning the capability of Hamas and their weaponry drawing on our experience in Northern Ireland.

“So the question today has already moved to, how do we implement how do we make sure this moves forward? It’s really important we keep that focus. We mustn’t have any missteps now.”

Sir Keir said he had not put himself forward for a role on the peace board for Gaza to be chaired by Mr Trump, and it was for “others to decide” if former prime minister Sir Tony Blair should be involved.

Sir Tony was among those who queued up to shake hands with the US leader in Egypt and appeared to have the backing of the Palestinian Authority after meeting its deputy chief on Sunday.

But Mr Trump suggested Sir Tony’s involvement on the board that would supervise the governance of Gaza under the plan was still subject to approval.

As he travelled to the Middle East, the US president told reporters: “I like Tony, I have always liked Tony. But I want to find out that he is an acceptable choice to everybody.”

Mr Trump suggested on Monday he might expand the board.

Sir Keir held a series of meetings with leaders in Sharm El Sheikh as they waited for Mr Trump to arrive from Israel, where he met families of hostages and addressed the parliament.