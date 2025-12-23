Aberdeen MSP sends P45 to Starmer over predicted loss of oil and gas jobs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Aberdeen Central MSP has sent Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer a P45 over a predicted loss of jobs in Scotland’s oil and gas sector.

SNP MSP Kevin Stewart said he sent the P45 as Labour’s tax on Scotland’s energy “is costing 1,000 jobs a month”.

He said: “This Christmas thousands of folk across the north east will be worried about their livelihoods because Labour’s tax on Scotland’s energy is costing 1,000 jobs a month.

“In spite of this reality the Labour Leader has refused to back down and is ignoring pleas from industry and workers alike.”

The move comes after Robert Gordon University published research that suggested 400 jobs are being lost across the North Sea industries every fortnight.

Industry lobby group Offshore Energies UK blamed the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) for the potential loss of jobs in the north east.

The temporary EPL was introduced by the Tories but has been kept in place by Labour. It is due to end by 2030.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves was asked about these claims by journalists during a visit to Grangemouth on Wednesday last week.

Asked if she believes that level of job loss is the reality in the North Sea, the Chancellor said: “No, I don’t.”

Mr Stewart said: “So on behalf of the people of the north east, and those who work in Scotland’s energy industry, I’m sending Sir Keir Starmer his P45.

“There will be a long line of folk in Scotland who would love to give this lame duck prime minister his jotters – but they’ll be behind some of his own Labour MPs.

“If Labour won’t get rid of their tax on Scotland’s energy, then we need to get rid of Starmer from No 10. This P45 will land on his doorstep today.

“Scotland has the energy, we just need the power.

“With independence we could make our own choices – protect our energy workforce, invest in our industry and grow Scotland’s economy exponentially.”

The P45 was sent by special delivery to 10 Downing Street to arrive on Tuesday 23 December.

A UK Government spokesman said: “Oil and gas production will be with us for decades to come, and we will manage existing fields for the entirety of their lifespan while delivering the next generation of good jobs for North Sea workers in a fair and orderly transition.”

Commenting on Mr Stewart’s letter, Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie said: “It is a sad state of affairs when backbench SNP MSPs such as Kevin Stewart would prefer to spend their time on desperate and embarrassing stunts, rather than getting on with delivering for the Scottish people.

“Since Labour came into power, there has been over £10 billion in additional funding for the Scottish Government, with £300 off energy bills for those most in need, and just last week, over £120 million was set out which will protect jobs at Grangemouth.

“In stark contrast, SNP ministers have sat on their hands and failed to come up with any credible industrial strategy, including being incapable of producing a Mossmorran transition plan despite having promised to do so.”

She added: “At the Scottish Parliament election next year, John Swinney will be handed a P45 by the Scottish people, bringing to an end almost two decades of a failing SNP government.”