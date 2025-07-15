Most Europeans would support independent Scotland joining EU, poll finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A majority of Europeans favour an independent Scotland being allowed into the European Union – though a third of Britons would be opposed to this, a survey has found.

YouGov questioned people living in Denmark, France, Germany, Italy and Spain on their views on the prospect of an independent Scotland becoming part of the EU.

Support across these nations for Scotland to join the EU ranged from just under two-thirds (63%) to three-quarters (75%).

But across Great Britain – where more than 2,000 people were polled – less than half (46%) said they would back an independent Scotland being part of the EU, with 32% saying they would oppose this.

The research was carried out despite Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer having made clear he has no plans to allow a second vote on Scotland leaving the UK.

Just last month the Labour leader said having another ballot on the issue is not a “priority” and he cannot imagine one taking place while he is in Downing Street.

And while the UK Government recently announced a new agreement with the EU, there is no prospect of the UK seeking to rejoin the trading block as things stand.

YouGov’s research comes almost a decade on from the 2016 Brexit referendum, which saw the UK as a whole vote to leave the EU, while Scotland voted to remain.

The latest poll found 63% of French people surveyed would support an independent Scotland joining the EU, with only 13% opposed.

In Italy, 64% favour Scotland being allowed to join, with 11% against, broadly similar to Spain – where 65% said they would support an independent Scotland in the EU while 13% are opposed to this.

In Germany, support was higher at 68%, with only 10% of people polled against an independent Scotland being part of the EU, while in Denmark three-quarters (75%) of people back Scotland being part of the trading block, with 6% against this.