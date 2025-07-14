Starmer to meet Trump during Scotland trip ahead of state visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer will meet Donald Trump when the US president visits Scotland ahead of his second state visit to the UK.

Mr Trump is expected to travel to Scotland in July before the state visit in September.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The White House has confirmed that President Trump will be making a private visit to Scotland later this month.

“Given he is visiting a private capacity, there will not be a formal bilateral but the Prime Minister is pleased to take up the president’s invite to meet during his stay.”

Police Scotland have said they will seek Government help with the “considerable” costs of the Trump visit, after it emerged last week that the force was in the early stages of planning for a visit.

The US president’s state visit will follow from September 17 to 19, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

He will be hosted by the King and Queen at Windsor Castle and accompanied by his wife, Melania Trump.

There had been speculation about whether Mr Trump would be able to address Parliament, as French President Emmanuel Macron did during his state visit last week.

MPs will not be around during the confirmed dates, which fall just after they start a break for party conference season.

Nigel Farage called for Parliament to be recalled so Mr Trump can speak before MPs and peers.

The Reform UK leader posted on X: “Why does Keir Starmer think that the French president is a better friend to this country than the American president?

“He’s got it completely wrong. I believe Parliament should be recalled and Trump should be given the opportunity to address both houses.”

The Liberal Democrats meanwhile did not urge for MPs to be called back, but said Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney should be invited for a state visit and to address Parliament.

“The Prime Minister should invite Mark Carney for an official visit to the UK just ahead of Trump’s visit, including the opportunity to address Parliament.

“This would send an important signal that Britain stands shoulder to shoulder with Canada against Trump’s chaotic trade war,” Sir Ed Davey said.

Asked for Sir Keir’s view on the president addressing Parliament, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister is focused on welcoming President Trump to the UK for an historic second state visit and building on the excellent relationship they’ve had that’s been delivering for working people.

“The dates of the visit are for President Trump and the Palace (…) details around the programme will be announced in due course.”

Stephen Gethins MP, the SNP’s foreign affairs spokesman, said that Sir Keir should not be “rewarding Trump’s bad behaviour” and instead focus on rebuilding ties with European partners.

“While there is an obvious need to engage, rolling out the red carpet of a state visit is the wrong approach when dealing with Trump,” he said.