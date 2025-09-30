Starmer sets out plan to take on Reform UK in ‘fight for soul of our country’
Sir Keir Starmer set out his plans for national renewal as he addressed Labour’s conference in Liverpool.
Sir Keir Starmer said the UK stands at a “fork in the road” as he sought to unite Labour and the country behind him against Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.
The Prime Minister told Labour’s party conference in Liverpool the country faced a “defining choice” for its future.
There was a “fight for the soul of our country” which was as big a challenge as rebuilding the UK from the rubble after the Second World War.
He said: “We can all see our country faces a choice, a defining choice.
“Britain stands at a fork in the road.
“We can choose decency or we can choose division.”
The Prime Minister, who went into the party conference trailing Reform in the polls and with his leadership facing questions, said Mr Farage “doesn’t believe in Britain” and wants to create “a competition of victims”.
Sir Keir said Mr Farage “doesn’t like Britain” and “doesn’t believe in Britain”.
“We can all see these snake oil merchants, on the right, on the left, but be in no doubt, conference, none of them have any interest in national renewal, because decline is good for their business,” he said.
“When was the last time you heard Nigel Farage say anything positive about Britain’s future?
“He can’t. He doesn’t like Britain, doesn’t believe in Britain, wants you to doubt it as much as he does.
“And so he resorts to grievance. They all do it. They want to turn this country, this proud, self-reliant country, into a competition of victims.”