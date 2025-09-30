Starmer sets out plan to take on Reform UK in ‘fight for soul of our country’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer said the UK stands at a “fork in the road” as he sought to unite Labour and the country behind him against Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

The Prime Minister told Labour’s party conference in Liverpool the country faced a “defining choice” for its future.

There was a “fight for the soul of our country” which was as big a challenge as rebuilding the UK from the rubble after the Second World War.

He said: “We can all see our country faces a choice, a defining choice.

“Britain stands at a fork in the road.

“We can choose decency or we can choose division.”

The Prime Minister, who went into the party conference trailing Reform in the polls and with his leadership facing questions, said Mr Farage “doesn’t believe in Britain” and wants to create “a competition of victims”.

Sir Keir said Mr Farage “doesn’t like Britain” and “doesn’t believe in Britain”.

“We can all see these snake oil merchants, on the right, on the left, but be in no doubt, conference, none of them have any interest in national renewal, because decline is good for their business,” he said.

“When was the last time you heard Nigel Farage say anything positive about Britain’s future?

“He can’t. He doesn’t like Britain, doesn’t believe in Britain, wants you to doubt it as much as he does.

“And so he resorts to grievance. They all do it. They want to turn this country, this proud, self-reliant country, into a competition of victims.”