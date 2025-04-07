Starmer vows there will be ‘no Russian influence’ on Red Arrows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Red Arrows will not fly jets designed by Russia, Sir Keir Starmer has indicated.

The RAF aerobatic display team’s Hawk T1 jets are due to leave service in 2030, fuelling speculation that a replacement based on a Russian design could be considered.

But the Prime Minister said it was “uppermost in my mind” that there would not be “Russian influence” on the Red Arrows.

The Sun reported that Aermacchi M-346 planes, made by an Italian firm but which began as a joint project with Russia’s Yakovlev, is being considered to replace the ageing Hawks.

Asked to guarantee that the Red Arrows’ new plane would not be designed by Russia, the Prime Minister said: “Yes, of course, that will be absolutely uppermost in my mind.

“I can give you that guarantee – it’s very, very important that we don’t have Russian influence in Red Arrows or anything else for that matter.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said it was “pure speculation” to suggest the M-346 was being considered for the Red Arrows.

He said: “The procurement for the replacement jets for the Red Arrows has not started. So it’s clearly not true to say that any particular company is being considered.

“And indeed, the Ministry of Defence and the Italian company have said that there have been no discussions with the company over buying that aircraft.”

The spokesman added: “We do not procure any military equipment whatsoever from Russia.”