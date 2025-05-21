Stormont Communities Minister calls for full restoration of winter fuel payment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland’s Communities Minister has called for the full reinstatement of the winter fuel payment.

Gordon Lyons was speaking after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer signalled that “as the economy improves” he wanted to look at widening eligibility for the payments worth up to £300.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves was criticised last year after announcing the decision to means-test the previously universal payment.

Around 250,000 pensioners in Northern Ireland were affected.

The cut was cushioned in the region with a £100 fuel support payment provided to pensioners by Mr Lyons’ department.

He said he welcomed Sir Keir’s statement but added that it did not go far enough.

“My opposition to restricting eligibility for the winter fuel payment has been absolute and I am glad that the Labour Government has now recognised that error,” he said.

“This mistake can only be fully rectified by the reinstatement of a universal winter fuel payment that protects all pensioners.

“I appreciate the welfare bill must be reduced but believe this can be done by supporting people into work, not by targeting our older generation.

“I am calling for immediate clarity from the Government on its plans to alleviate the concerns that our senior citizens have had since this policy change was announced last July.”

Mr Lyons also called for a reconsideration of the Labour Government’s proposals to reduce the welfare bill by cutting the health element of universal credit and making changes to personal independent payments (PIP) eligibility.

“As with the winter fuel payment changes, I have raised my concerns on the recent welfare reform proposals directly with the Government and Department of Work and Pensions ministers,” he said.

“Any such reform must ensure that the most vulnerable are protected and the necessary financial and structural support (is) provided for those who can be supported into work.”