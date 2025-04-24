William and PM’s attendance at Pope’s funeral shows ‘respect for Catholic faith’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The attendance of the Prince of Wales and Sir Keir Starmer at Pope Francis’s funeral is a show of respect for the Catholic faith in Britain, a cardinal has said.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols said it would be “special” to have the UK Prime Minister among the world leaders and dignitaries present in what is expected to be an event drawing huge crowds both in person and online as it is streamed live to the world.

He described a “strengthened relationship between the faiths and government” in the years since the pandemic.

Heir to the throne William, a future head of the Church of England, will represent his father by travelling to Vatican City for Pope Francis’s funeral mass in St Peter’s Square.

As well as Sir Keir, Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney will be present alongside other political leaders such US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Irish premier Micheal Martin.

Asked about the significance of the attendance by William and Sir Keir, Cardinal Nichols – who is the leader of Catholics in England and Wales – said while it is “not surprising” they will be there, it shows respect for the Catholic faith.

On William’s attendance, he told the PA news agency: “It reflects exactly what his father did when Pope Benedict died. In fact, if you remember, Prince Charles postponed his marriage for a day in order to be at the funeral of Pope Benedict.

“So, it’s an expression of the respect in which the Catholic faith, and I think other religions, are held in Great Britain, in our country.

“And I remember very vividly, shortly after his mother (the late Queen) died, King Charles invited faith leaders to Buckingham Palace, and he gave a quite remarkable speech.

“He said, ‘I have constitutional duties to the church in Scotland and the Church of England, but I have no less important duties to all the lives of faith in this country.

“‘And it is my deepest wish that this is a country where faiths live together and work together and are respected and have their pride of place in the life of the nation’.

“So, it’s not surprising that Prince William will be here, and it’s not surprising that Government representatives will be here.

“The Prime Minister. That’s special. Because I think in the last years or so, especially through the pandemic, there was a strengthened relationship between the faiths and Government, knowing that faiths in their different characteristics could actually reach parts of the population far more effectively than Government procedures could and we needed to be in partnership.

“So I think those things are pretty solid in the UK at the moment.”

Sir Keir has previously said the “outpouring of grief” following Francis’s death reflects the “high esteem” in which the Pope was held “not just by millions and millions of Catholics, but by many others across the world, myself included”.