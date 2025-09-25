Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

NI First Minister slams proposed Brit-Card as ‘ludicrous’

The announcement will be made by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a speech on Friday.

By Grinne N. Aodha
Thursday 25 September 2025 18:18 EDT
First Minister Michelle O’Neill (PA)
First Minister Michelle O’Neill (PA) (PA Wire)

First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill has slammed a mooted digital ID card aimed at tackling illegal migration as “ludicrous”.

The so-called Brit-Card would allow the verification of a citizen’s right to live and work in the UK.

The proposal, as first reported by The i Paper, is to be subject to consultation and thought to require legislation.

The announcement will be made by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a speech on Friday.

Reacting, Sinn Fein vice president Ms O’Neill said: “The British Prime Minister’s proposal for a mandatory digital ID card is ludicrous and ill-thought out.

“This proposal is an attack on the Good Friday Agreement and on the rights of Irish citizens in the North of Ireland.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in