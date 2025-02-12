King hosting Prime Minister and devolved leaders at Windsor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King is hosting Sir Keir Starmer and the leaders of the devolved nations at Windsor Castle in his second event with the Prime Minister this week.

Sir Keir has been invited along with the First Ministers of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, as well as the Deputy First Minister in Northern Ireland for dinner on Wednesday evening.

So-called “dine and sleep” events such as this were also hosted by the late Queen, but would be a mix of famous names, rather than just politicians.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on why this time the King has decided to only invite politicians to what sources have described as an informal social gathering.

The event comes after Downing Street denied dragging the King into politics following a rare joint engagement by the head of state and Sir Keir on Monday.

The pair, alongside Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, visited a housing project in Cornwall inspired by the King.

Some of the leaders will stay in Windsor, however Northern Irish First Minister Michelle O’Neill has decided not to spend the night at the royal residence.

A Sinn Fein spokesman said on Wednesday: “As First Minister, Michelle O’Neill has been invited to a political engagement in Windsor Castle, hosted by the British King today, Wednesday 12th February.

“This event will be attended by the British Prime Minister, the First Ministers from Scotland and Wales, and the First Minister and deputy First Minister.

“This is an opportunity to advocate for the best interests of people and communities on our island.”

It is understood that the Prime Minister will return to Downing Street in nearby London on Wednesday evening.

The visit to Cornwall earlier this week was understood to have followed conversations about housing over the past few months between Charles and Sir Keir, during which the Nansledan project, a 540-acre extension to the seaside town of Newquay, was mentioned.

Sir Keir is said to have expressed an interest in seeing the development in person, with Charles offering to show him around, an invitation accepted by the Prime Minister and his deputy, who is also the Housing Secretary.

Asked if making the visit ahead of the announcement risked the King being dragged into politics, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman replied: “No.”

The King, who was a self-confessed “interferer and meddler”, signalled when he became King that there would be less time for charities and causes he has championed in the past.

He was known for notes to ministers, referred to as “black spider” memos” because of his distinctive handwriting and use of underlining and exclamation marks.

In his address to the nation during his first full day as King in 2022 he signalled his new role would mean reduced involvement in campaigning on issues and working with his charities.

He said: “My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities.

“It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply.

“But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others.”

Letters the King wrote to a number of government departments between 2004 and 2005 became the subject of a protracted legal battle over whether their contents should be disclosed.

Wednesday will not be the first time Sir Keir has attended a “dine and sleep” event at Windsor.

In April 2023, as Leader of the Opposition, Sir Keir and his wife Lady Starmer joined Charles for the first such private dinner of his reign.

Among other guests were then-England football manager Sir Gareth Southgate, author Alexander McCall Smith, actress Ayesha Dharker, the Bishop of Coventry and the Dean of Windsor.