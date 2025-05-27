College leaders from all four UK nations unite to call for more cash from PM

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

College leaders from Shetland to Somerset have come together to urge the Prime Minister to provide more cash for the sector in the UK Government’s upcoming spending review.

The first-of-its-kind letter has been sent to Sir Keir Starmer urging him to “take bold action to ensure our colleges have the resources they need to thrive”.

It has been sent from the Association of Colleges, ColegauCymru/Colleges Wales, Colleges Scotland and the further education colleges in Northern Ireland.

Also signed by college principals and chief executives from right across the UK – including by 21 principals from Scotland – the letter insists the sector has a “vital role to play” in the UK Government’s key missions, including national renewal and kickstarting economic growth.

Making the plea ahead of the spending review on June 11, the leaders accepted that with education being devolved, UK Government spending decisions “are only directly relevant to colleges across England”.

But they added that “investment focused on further education and skills in the spending review will be a powerful statement of intent” across all four nations of the UK.

Money provided to devolved administrations via the Barnett formula – which distributes funds to the other nations of the UK – could also help provide them with “the funding they need to resource colleges”.

David Hughes, chief executive of the Association of Colleges, said: “The decisions taken in the spending review will have a massive impact on the prospects of our young people and the opportunities adults will have to train and learn new skills.

“Investing in colleges is vital if the Government is serious about delivering on its missions – growth, opportunity, clean energy, a better NHS and safer streets.”

Mr Hughes added: “Colleges are the heartbeat of our communities, the foundation of our economy and the key to unlocking the potential of every individual and kickstarting the economy.

“I am proud that college leaders from across the four nations have united today to urge the Prime Minister to recognise this and take bold action to ensure our colleges have the resources they need to thrive.”

Dr Graeme Jackson, interim chief executive officer of Colleges Scotland, stressed the sector is “vital to delivering economic growth and opportunity”.

He stated: “Scotland’s colleges are training talented people for key sectors which are important to the whole of the UK, including energy, construction and digital, helping to lift people out of poverty and supporting communities.”

While he added “most funding” for the sector in Scotland comes from the Scottish Government, Dr Jackson said: “The Prime Minister must also back Scotland’s colleges if UK-wide goals are to be met.

“With the right investment, colleges can do even more to build a stronger, fairer economy.”

Mel Higgins, chairman of the College Principals’ Group in Northern Ireland, highlighted their “vital role in society, both in supporting economic growth and tackling social exclusion”.

He added the “agility” of colleges allows the sector to “work effectively with employers and industry leaders to shape a skilled workforce that can meet their needs”.

Stressing that investment in colleges would “not only support young people in obtaining qualifications and skills, but will also support life-long learning”, Mr Higgins stated: “An investment in our further education colleges is an investment in our society as a whole.”

ColegauCymru chairwoman Lisa Thomas said college leaders had sent a “powerful joint statement” that “reflects the strength of feeling right across the UK that investment in further education must be a top priority for the Prime Minister”.

Adding that colleges in Wales are “experiencing acute financial pressures”, she told how “additional, sustained investment is critical to enable colleges to deliver the skills needed for key industries, support our learners and for communities to prosper”.

Ms Thomas said: “We urge the UK Government to equip the devolved administrations with the funding they need to ensure colleges can play their full part in building a stronger, fairer, greener economy.”

The UK Government has been contacted for comment.