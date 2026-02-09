Starmer tells MPs he will not ‘walk away’ amid calls for his resignation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer told Labour MPs he had “won every fight I’ve ever been in” as he vowed not to “walk away” amid calls for him to resign.

The Prime Minister addressed a packed meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) in Westminster on Monday in the wake of Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar’s call for him to step down.

But Sir Keir, flanked by his Cabinet, struck a defiant note, telling MPs: “After having fought so hard for the chance to change our country, I’m not prepared to walk away from my mandate and my responsibility to my country, or to plunge us into chaos as others have done.”

Arguing he had changed the Crown Prosecution Service so it “better served victims of violence against women and girls” and changed the Labour Party so it could win an election, he said: “I have won every fight I’ve ever been in.”

Downing Street sources characterised the Prime Minister as “absolutely determined” as he appeared before MPs hours after Mr Sarwar said he should quit.

But they added he acknowledged his operation had not been “open or inclusive enough”, and pledged to give more weight to the views of the PLP in a meeting described by MPs present as broadly positive towards Sir Keir.

At Monday night’s meeting there were more than 30 interruptions for applause from MPs, although one critic of the Prime Minister compared the scene with the Battle of the Little Bighorn – the Wild West massacre known as Custer’s Last Stand.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to his former chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, and apologised again for his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US.

And he issued a rallying call to his MPs, urging them to unite against Reform UK, describing the fight against Nigel Farage’s party as “the fight of our lives”.

He said: “It goes to the heart and soul of who we are as a party, as a government, and as a country, what it is to be British. And if they ever get in, they will divide, divide, divide. And it will tear this beautiful country apart. That is the fight of our times.”

He added: “I’ll tell you this, as long as I have breath in my body, I’ll be in that fight, on behalf of the country that I love and I believe in, against those that want to tear it up.”

Earlier on Monday, Mr Sarwar had told a press conference that “the leadership in Downing Street has to change”, saying “failures in the heart” of Government were hurting Labour’s chances in Scotland.

His comments made him the most senior Labour figure to call for Sir Keir’s resignation, but few within the party followed him, as every member of the Cabinet rallied round the Prime Minister.

Former deputy leader Angela Rayner, regarded as a potential successor to Sir Keir, gave the Prime Minister her full backing, while the soft left Tribune Group said a leadership contest would be “wrong and counterproductive”.

In a statement, the group said: “When the Government has deviated from our Labour values, it has made errors, but this Labour Government has begun the serious work of changing the country and delivering the national renewal we promised voters in 2024.”

But the Tribune MPs also issued a veiled call for a ministerial reshuffle, saying delivering change required “a Cabinet and front bench that reflect the breadth of views” across the party.