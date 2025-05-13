Arrest made over alleged arson attacks on properties linked to Prime Minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police investigating suspected arson attacks on properties and a car linked to Sir Keir Starmer have arrested a 21-year-old man.

The Metropolitan Police said the suspect was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

In the early hours of Monday the emergency services responded to a fire at the Kentish Town home where Sir Keir lived before becoming Prime Minister and moving into 10 Downing Street.

The property is understood to have been rented out to his sister-in-law since the Labour leader’s election success last year.

Counter-terrorism officers are leading the investigation into the fire on Monday “as a precaution and due to the property having previous connections with a high-profile public figure”, the Metropolitan Police said.

A fire at a property on Sunday and car which is also linked to Sir Keir which was set alight on May 8 also form part of the probe.

Downing Street said the police should be given the “time and space” to complete their investigations.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the security of MPs was taken seriously but stressed that Sir Keir Starmer was carrying on with his work.

The spokesman said: “He’ll be updated in the usual way, you’ll have seen the Met’s statement.

“But the Prime Minister has chaired Cabinet this morning, he is focused on the job at hand, focused on delivering the Government’s agenda.”

On Monday, a police cordon and officers, as well as investigators from London Fire Brigade (LFB), could be seen outside the Kentish Town property where the Prime Minister used to live.

Neighbours described hearing a loud bang and said police officers were looking for a projectile.

Charles Grant, 66, told reporters: “Police searched my garden and said they were looking for something somebody had thrown but they didn’t find anything. They said they were looking for a projectile.

“From what other people have told me today, I gather someone threw a firebomb at Keir Starmer’s house.”

Felix Bayne, 35, another neighbour, said: “I just saw fire engines, police milling around.

“I think there was a fireman going in and out of the house.

“I was a bit worried. It was a bit confusing. At first, I didn’t know what had happened but now the possible link to Keir Starmer makes a little more sense. A bit worrying”.

Another resident who did not wish to be named said: “I feel awful for the people who live there.

“There are right ways to protest and this is not one of them.

Police were alerted by the LFB to reports of a fire at the residential address at 1.35am.

Damage was caused to the property’s entrance but nobody was hurt.

In the early hours of Sunday, firefighters dealt with a small fire at the front door of a house converted into flats in nearby Islington, which is also linked to Sir Keir.

One person was assisted to safety via an internal staircase by crews wearing breathing apparatus, LFB said.

The car fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday May 8, in the same street as the Kentish Town property.

Dramatic footage captured by a neighbour shows firefighters tackling the burning car.

Flames can be seen pouring from the car’s bonnet as three members of the LFB work to bring the fire under control.

One firefighter can be seen directing a hose at the blaze, which engulfed the front of the vehicle.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said: “This is a shocking incident. My thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family. No one should face these sorts of threats, let alone people in public service.

“It’s an attack on our democracy and must never be tolerated.”