Starmer wishes Lionesses luck ahead of Women’s Euro 2025 tournament

Sir Keir Starmer has wished the Lionesses luck ahead of the Uefa Women’s Euro 2025 tournament, telling the team that they are “changing lives”.

During the Prime Minister’s visit on Thursday to St George’s Park in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, he said the England women’s team has told an “incredible, inspiring story” as he announced plans for equal access to sport in schools.

Sir Keir watched the squad training alongside Football Association head Mark Bullingham, team coach Sarina Wiegman and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy before he addressed the players on the pitch ahead of the tournament which begins in Switzerland on July 2.

He told the Lionesses, who are going into the tournament as defending champions: “I just wanted to have this opportunity to come and see you, to wish you the very best luck in the Euros – and I say that as Prime Minister, and I say that as a massive football fan.

“I say it on behalf of the millions of people in this country who would love to have the opportunity to stand right here and say good luck to you.

“It’s a really incredible, inspiring story that you have already told. That win in Euro ‘22 was absolutely amazing.”

He continued: “You’re winning, but you’re also bringing a whole new generation of people through to play more sport, play more women’s football, and to get young girls into it.

“These are millions of girls and women that you’ll never meet, whose lives you’re already changing.

“Thank you for changing lives. We’re really proud of what you’ve already achieved and we’re absolutely behind you to go to this competition.”

Sir Keir, a dedicated Arsenal football fan, told the Lionesses, they had “pushed” the Government “hard” to do more for equal access to sport for young women and girls.

He announced plans for new school sport partnerships and an enrichment framework to push schools to ensure children have access to sport and extracurricular activity.

In a statement, Lioness Lotte Wubben-Moy said: “We want every young girl to have the opportunity to play football in school.

“This isn’t only about laying the foundations for future Lionesses to rise up, but also a chance for the power of football to help create change within the education system and set an example for equality.

“The PM’s announcement is an encouraging build upon the legacy of our Euros win in 2022.

“We as Lionesses are eager to see the speedy introduction of these new proposals. A bright future is ahead.”