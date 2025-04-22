Free school breakfast clubs will give parents ‘breathing space’, says Starmer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parents will no longer be “hamstrung by rigid school hours”, the Prime Minister has said as 750 schools open new free breakfast clubs on Tuesday.

The new clubs, providing 30 minutes of morning childcare, are part of a trial that will run until July ahead of an expected national rollout promised in last year’s Labour manifesto.

Sir Keir Starmer said: “The rollout of free breakfast clubs is a truly game-changing moment for families in this country.

“They mean parents will no longer be hamstrung by rigid school hours and have the breathing space they need to beat the morning rush, attend work meetings and doctors’ appointments, or run errands. And crucially, it means better life chances for children.”

“By making these clubs free and universal, we’re doing something that previous governments have never done.

“We’re going further and faster to deliver the change working families deserve. That’s the change this Government was elected to deliver.”

To mark the launch of the pilot scheme, Sir Keir and Cabinet ministers including Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper are expected to visit some of the breakfast clubs across the country on Tuesday.

The Government expects the extra time to save parents £450 a year, if their child goes every day.

But teaching unions have warned that the money provided by the Government will not be enough to cover the cost of expanding breakfast clubs.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers, said “initial feedback” from schools was that the funding “just isn’t sufficient”.

The Government has previously insisted the funding will be enough to deliver the programme.

Ministers have also claimed that the provision of 30 hours of free childcare per week from September, up from 15 hours a week, will save parents up to another £7,500 a year.

But early years groups have warned that financial pressures will mean some childcare providers will be forced to limit the number of Government-funded places on offer or close entirely.